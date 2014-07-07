Global Microcontrollers Market (Type, Application and Geography) - Reports and Intelligence

Portland, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/07/2014 --Reports and Intelligence includes a report titled “Global Microcontrollers Market (Type, Application and Geography) - Size, Share, Global Trends, Company Profiles, Demand, Insights, Analysis, Research, Report, Opportunities, Segmentation and Forecast, 2013 – 2020”



Microcontrollers are specially designed processors that are inserted in the electronic devices. These processors help to keep a track of devices and control their numerous operations.



Get full report at: http://www.reportsandintelligence.com/microcontrollers-market



The technology assists in better management of the electronic devices and helps in fault-free execution of the operations. It is mostly used in automobile, communication, retail, and other industries. The report offers comprehensive view on the global microcontrollers market.



Growth of automotive industry, price correction and wider application of touch-screen devices are major factors that are driving the microcontrollers market. However, stiff completion in the market is the major restraint.



The product types of the market are 8-bit, 16-bit and 32-bit. 32-bit market would continue to lead the market due substantial availability and falling prices. The applications of microcontrollers are in sectors such as automotive, industrial, computer, communication, retail and others. At present, automotive sector has the highest application; however, with decreasing cost, the industrial application would drive the market.



See similar report - Global Electric Accumulator Market to 2017 @

http://www.reportsandintelligence.com/global-electric-accumulator-to-2017-size-growth-and-forecasts-in-over-60-countries--market



The geographical markets include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). North America leads the market; however, Asia Pacific is assessed to drive the market in future due to growing automotive industry.



About Us:

Reports and Intelligence is an online library for research reports in numerous sectors and their verticals. This is the one stop destination for well researched reports with exact market analysis. We have a well known clientele lists who are master in preparing research reports. We make sure that all our clients adopt a rational and scientific approach in order to sell their reports on our webs tie. Thus, every report that we sell are well studied and based on accurate facts and figures.



We act as single point of contact for market, business and investment related inquires and information, help managerial level personnel to make decision based on latest reports and analysis; which will prove to be beneficial for their growth. Hence, all the reports which we sell are competent enough to help your goals reach its destination.



Contact:

Sona Padman

5320 SW Macadam Avenue,

Suite 100,

Portland, OR 97239,

United States

Direct: +1 (617) 674-4143

Toll Free: +1 (855) 711-1555

Fax: +1 (855) 550-5975

Email: sales@reportsandintelligence.com

Blog: http://reportsandintelligence.blogspot.in

Web: http://www.reportsandintelligence.com