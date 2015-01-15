Recently published research from TechNavio, "Global Needle-free Drug Delivery Technologies market 2015-2019", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/15/2015 --Needle-free drug delivery technologies are used to deliver drugs or vaccines into a patient's body without the need for a traditional needle. The primary objectives of the development of these technologies are to eliminate NSI and its associated complications and increase patient compliance and comfort. Needle-free drug delivery systems include jet injectors, microneedles, nanopatches, and vaccine implants. The advantages of these systems over conventional syringes are expanded immunization coverage, decreased healthcare costs, and increased patient compliance. Needle-free systems expand the range of molecules that can be delivered transdermally with improved efficiency and enhance the efficacy of the drug or vaccine. Microneedles increase the efficacy of vaccines by targeting them to antigen-presenting cells mainly found just beneath the stratum corneum of the skin.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Needle-free Drug Delivery Technologies market to grow at a CAGR of 13.50 percent over the period 2014-2019.
Covered in this Report
This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Needle-free Drug Delivery Technologies market for the period 2015-2019. To calculate the market size, the report considers revenue generated from the sales of various needle-free drug delivery systems with active mechanisms for skin permeation such as velocity, ultrasound, iontophoresis, thermo ablation, and electrophoresis. This mode of drug delivery includes:
- Jet Injectors
- Transdermal Patches (Microneedles, Nanopatches)
TechNavio's report, the Global Needle-free Drug Delivery Technologies Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the APAC and EMEA regions; it also covers the Global Needle-free Drug Delivery Technologies market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key Regions
- Americas
- APAC
- EMEA
Key Vendors
- 3M
- Antares Pharma
- Bioject Medical Technologies
- Glide Pharmaceutical Technologies
- PharmaJet
- Zogenix
Other Prominent Vendors
- Akra Dermojet
- Alkermes
- Alza
- Anthony Products
- Aradigm
- Bespak
- BioValve Technologies
- Crossject
- D'Antonio Consultants International
- European Pharma Group
- Evonik Industries
- Iomai
- Injex Pharma
- Lohmann Therapie-Systeme
- Medical International Technologies
- Merck
- National Medical Products
- Nemaura
- Neolabs Solutions
- Pacira Pharmaceuticals
- Penjet
- Spirit Healthcare
- Valeritas
- Zosano
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals
Market Driver
- Increased Safety Concerns
- For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market Challenge
- Technical Issues
- For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market Trend
- Mandatory Use of Safety Injection Practices
- For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key Questions Answered in this Report
- What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
You can request one free hour of our analyst's time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: 3M, Antares Pharma, Bioject Medical Technologies, Glide Pharmaceutical Technologies, PharmaJe, Zogenix, Akra Dermojet, Alkermes, Alza, Anthony Products, Aradigm, Bespak, BioValve Technologies, Crossject, D'Antonio Consultants International, European PharmaGroup, Evonik Industries, Iomai, Injex Pharma, Lohmann Therapie-Systeme, Medical International Technologies, Merck, National Medical Products, Nemaura, Neolabs Solutions, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Penjet, Spirit Healthcare, Valeritas, Zosano, ZynerbaPharmaceuticals
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Pharmaceuticals research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Pharmaceutical Packaging Market by Packaging Type (Plastic bottles, Blister packs, Caps & Closures, Ampoules, Vials and Others) Raw Material (Plastics, Paper & Paperboard, Glass, Aluminum foils), and Drug Delivery Type - Global Trends & Forecast to 2018
- Global Transdermal Drug Delivery Market 2014-2018
- Global Intranasal Drug Delivery Market 2014-2018
- High Throughput Screening (HTS) Market - Forecast to 2018
- Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market 2014-2018