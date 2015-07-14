Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/14/2015 --A significant increase in cases of prostatic cancers and benign prostatic hyperplasia observed in Latin America has greatly enhanced the market demand with several players such as Allium Medical investing early on. Asian countries particularly Korea and Japan are strong markets with presence of companies such as Taewoong Medical, Stentech, Micro-Tech (Nanjing) Ltd and MI Tech. Since these devices are yet to receive marketing approvals, the cost of the devices is low and the sales are restricted to few international countries where market growth is moderate. Since several market players have originated from the Asian countries, the market opportunities in other regions of the world are abundant. Manufacturers have virtually untapped markets in Europe, Latin America, Middle-East and Africa.



The American Cancer Society's estimates for prostate cancer in the United States for 2014 are close to 233,000 new cases with 29,500 deaths. Aging population is another major driver that continues to push the growth of most healthcare markets and the same applies to the non-vascular stents market for North America. Unresectable colon cancer cases also continue to drive major GI non-vascular stents market. In the European Cancer Journal, an evaluation study for clinical safety and efficacy of percutaneous transhepatic hybrid biliary prostheses for palliative treatment in patients with common bile duct obstruction caused by advanced malignancies concluded that transhepatic hybrid biliary endoprostheses using both plastic and metallic stents can be useful as non-invasive palliative treatment to relieve jaundice in patients with malignant obstructive jaundice. According to WHO and Cancer Research UK, the Asian peninsula has one of the highest esophageal cancer rates in the world, which consists of unresectable pancreatic, duodenal adenocarcinoma and locally advanced esophageal cancer.



Biodegradable stents have been a boon for vascular as well as non-vascular applications since they do not require additional surgical procedures for removal. They are proven to be clinically safe as most biomaterials used in the manufacture are also used for making surgical sutures and with proven biocompatibility. Biodegradable stents are available for ureteral placement as well as for esophageal strictures. The market for biodegradable non-vascular stents is expected to grow significantly in coming years adding further value and momentum to this market.