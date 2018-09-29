New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/29/2018 --Nursery gliders are increasingly popular as they are not only a perfect complement to a nursery but also help mom's to feed, and dad's to rock a baby to sleep and help them relax. Market of nursery glider chairs and ottoman will grow steadily.



Nursery glider chair and ottomans are made with different material based on design and comfort level of gliders and ottoman. The frame of nursery glider chair is either made up of metal or wood. The cushions are made by using various fabric but most of the company use polyester fabric. It is observed that few of the companies use different metals such as stainless steel, titanium, aluminum alloy etc.



Global market for nursery glider chair and ottomans will grow at a moderate CAGR of around 4.93% between 2017 and 2025. Parents are opting for baby cribs and cots that can be used for multiple purposes as such products are convenient and economical. The global baby nursery glider chairs and ottomans market is competitive and dominated by a few key players. The competitive environment is expected to intensify further over the years with the increase in product and service extensions and product improvements. The growing concerns over child safety have propelled vendors to launch improved quality products with better safety features. Moreover, the growing consumer preference for environment-friendly products will provide massive growth opportunities for the market players during the forecast period.



Material:



- Wood

- Metal

- Faux Wood

- Wicker

- Others



Décor Style:



- Traditional

- Modern



Sales Channel:



- Hypermarket

- Supermarket

- Retail

- E-commerce

- Others



Region:



- North America

- Europe

- Asia-Pacific

- Rest of the World



North America has dominated the Nursery Glider Chairs and Ottomans Market and has generated USD 77.62 million market value in 2017 and is estimated to reach USD 107.32 million market by 2025 with growing 4.13% CAGR.



Nursery Glider chairs and ottomans are unique pieces of furniture that offer specific benefits, particularly when placed in a nursery or kid's room. In the nursery, a baby rocker or baby glider yields immeasurable benefits for both mother and new-born, offering soothing relief with its ergonomic comfort and gentle, repetitive motion. Nursery glider chair and ottoman are sold through various channel including hypermarket, supermarket, retail store and ecommerce. It is seen that consumer prefer to buy nursery glider chair and ottoman from hypermarket or supermarket.



Key Players:



- BabyBjörn AB

- Baby Zone

- Babyletto

- Delta Children's Products Corp

- Dutailier

- Graco Glider

- Kolcraft Enterprises Inc

- Mamas & Papas

- Million Dollar Baby Co

- Shermag Inc

- Storkcraft

- Williams-Sonoma, Inc.



Main Points – TOC:



1. Research Methodology & Scope

2. Introduction

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Factor Analysis

5. Industry Impact Forces

6. Cost structure and Pricing Analysis

7. Global Nursery Glider Chairs and Ottomans Market By Material

8. Global Nursery Glider Chairs and Ottomans Market By Décor Style

9. Global Nursery Glider Chairs and Ottomans Market By Sales Channel

10. Global Nursery Glider Chairs and Ottomans Market By Region

11. Competitive Landscape

12. Key Players

13. Conclusion



List of Tables

List of Figures



