Oil and gas security refers to the technological solutions implemented by companies to ensure the security of oil and gas infrastructure such as pipelines, refineries, and storage. Oil and gas products play an important role in the national security and national economy and are essential to the way of life. Security has always been and continues to be a priority across the Oil and Gas industry. Due to the growing demand for energy, the Oil and Gas Security market is experiencing significant growth.



TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Oil and Gas Security market to grow at a CAGR of 5.4 percent over the period 2013-2018.



The Global Oil and Gas Security market can be divided into three segments based on application: Upstream, Midstream, and Downstream.

TechNavio's report, the Global Oil and Gas Security Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Oil and Gas Security market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years.



Key Regions

- Americas

- APAC

- EMEA



Key Vendors

- ABB

- Alstom

- Booz Allen Hamilton

- Cisco Systems

- Honeywell International



Other Prominent Vendors

- BAE Systems

- Ekin Technology

- HCL Technologies

- Siemens

- Waterfall Security Solutions



Market Driver

- Increased Threats from Terrorists and Criminal Activities

Market Challenge

- High Implementation Cost

Market Trend

- Evolvement of New Technologies

Key Questions Answered in this Report

- What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



