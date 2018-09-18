New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/18/2018 --Orthopedic braces are medical devices designed to address musculoskeletal issues; they are used to properly align, correct the position, support, stabilize, and protect certain parts of the body (particularly the muscles, joints, and bones) as they heal from injury or trauma. These medical devices are often prescribed for the patient to wear during the process of recovery and rehabilitation.



The different segment of orthopedic braces & support casting & splints market are type, application, end-user and region.



Market segmented on the basis of type (Braces & Support, Casting Supplies and Splinting Supplies):



In terms of product, the orthopedic braces and support, casting, and splints market is led by the orthopedic braces and support segment, accounting for the largest share in forecast period. Companies are consistently working on new materials and technologies in order to develop braces that are as per the requirements of the patient. This is expected to enable the orthopedic braces and support segment to register the highest year-on-year growth over the course of the forecast period.



Market segmented on the basis of applications (Hospitals, Retail Pharmacies and Online Sales):



By distribution channel, the online sales channel held the largest market share in the global orthopedic braces and support, casting, and splints market. The online sales channel is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the strong logistic chains maintained by e-commerce companies across major markets (resulting in door to door services and direct delivery to consumers) and increasing strategic initiatives undertaken by e-commerce companies.



Market segmented on the basis of region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the world):



North America dominates the global orthopedic braces and support, casting, and splints market on the basis of geography and is likely to retain its lead throughout the forecast period.

The market in Asia Pacific is projected to reflect a Higher CAGR during the forecast period, emerging as one of the most attractive regional segments.



The major market players of the global Orthopedic Braces & Support Casting & Splints market are:



-DJO Global

-Ottobock

-Ossur

-3M Company

-Bauerfeind

-DeRoyal

-Medi GmbH & Co.

-Zimmer

-Lohmann & Rauscher

-Breg

-THUASNE

-ORTEC

-BSN Medical

-Tynor Orthotics

-DUK-IN

-Prime Medical

-Adhenor

-Aspen

-Rcai

-Truelife

-Huici Medical

-Dynamic Techno Medicals

-Others



The reported rise in sports injuries across the globe is one of the major factors driving the growth of orthopedic braces and supports, casts, and splints.



A continuous growth in geriatric as well as obese population is also a major factor driving the demand for orthopedic braces and supports, casts, and splints. Geriatrics are more susceptible to bone disorders such as arthritis, back pain, and osteoporosis. The same is true for the obese, wherein the accumulation of excessive fat and cholesterol results in the increase in body weight, causing severe pressure on the joints in the lower extremity.



Thus the growing need to provide patients with an improved quality of life drives the development of more efficient orthopedic braces, supports, casts, and splints.



Points in TOC:



1 Industry Overview

2 Industry Environment

3 Orthopedic Braces & Support Casting & Splints Market by Type

4 Major Companies List

5 Market Competition

6 Market Demand

7 Region Operation

8 Marketing & Price

9 Research Conclusion



