07/31/2014 --In order to thwart microbial growth and render the product contamination free, packaging plays a vital role and serves the purpose of safety throughout the shelf life of pharmaceuticals. In regulatory perspective, packaging has gained a significant importance and need critical compliance. The packaging equipment market for pharmaceutical has evolved from conventional packaging systems to modern and automated system, and it is well on its way to further growth. Our study suggests that packaging equipment market for pharmaceutical is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR from 2013 to 2020. This report analyses the global packaging equipment market for pharmaceutical, and investigates the reasons for its growth. The study investigates different market segments and identifies the most beneficial among them. The analysis creates the absolute picture of competition and recognizes the strategies of key leaders.



The extensive growth over the past years experienced by packaging equipment market for pharmaceutical is attributed to key factors, namely technological advancement in drug delivery technology and shift in demand from conventional to modern, flexible and automated system. Majority of the drugs are going off-patent in the near future and it can be a critical driver to heighten the growth of this market in near future. However, some of the factors responsible to suppress the growth of packaging equipment market, are high cost of raw material, raised competition and demand of renewed packaging equipment by smaller pharmaceutical manufacturers in APAC countries, to reduce the total cost of production. Asia –Pacific region is quite segregated and expected to show promising growth rate in near future, for pharmaceutical packaging equipment market. The reason for the growth of Asia-Pacific market is based on a fact that small manufactures potentially produce basic units and contribute to larger production capacity.



