Global Packed Food Market - Size, Share, Global Trends, Company Profiles, Demand, Insights, Analysis, Research

Portland, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/08/2014 --Packaging of food products provide protection from external environment and maintain physical, chemical and biological structure of the food. The demand for packed food is high due to increase in food consumption from quick service restaurants. Changes in lifestyle, increase in disposable income is also driving packaged food market According to business standard, the size of packaged food market in India was estimated approximately to $10 billion in 2010, which is expected to reach $20 billion by 2014.



To Get More Details: http://www.bigmarketresearch.com/packed-food-market



Packaged food market is affected by counterfeiting activities of food material that causes harmful effects on consumers. Asia-Pacific region is mainly influenced by counterfeiting activities in food packaging as it carries approximately 35% total packaged food market. The packaged food market is a highly competitive market, which has opened doors for social media promotion. The industries have started launching social media initiatives to attract online consumers. The major limiting factor of this market is the concern in optimization of taste in the products, safety and regulations involved in using the products.

Key Companies profiled in the report includes Campbell food service co.,Frito-lay co, Heinz foodservice, Cadbury Schweppes plc, Nestle SA, General mills inc., Lotte group, Asahi breweries ltd,, Conagra foods Inc., Baxter & sons ltd



KEY BENEFITS

-The estimation is made according to the current market trends for the period of 2013 to 2020 along with historic revenues of 2011 and 2012

-The report provides impact analysis of top factors that are influencing the growth of packaged food market so that decision market will get assistance to take developmental decisions

-Assessment and ranking the factors that favor the market growth and those factors which act as a hindrance for the growth of the market

-Analysis of key market dynamics in the form of drivers, restraints and opportunities with impact analysis

-Competitive landscape and competitor strategy analysis would help in better planning and execution of business strategies



KEY GLOBAL PACKAGED FOOD MARKET SEGMENTS ANALYZED

GLOBAL MARKET, BY CATEGORIES

-Baby Food

-Baked Goods

-Biscuits

-Breakfast Cereals

-Bakery

-Canned/Preserved Food

-Cheese



GLOBAL MARKET, BY CONFECTIONERIES

-Chilled Processed Food

-Chocolate Confectionery

-Dairy

-Dried Processed Food

-Drinking Milk Products

-Frozen Processed Food

-Gum

-Ice Cream

-Meal Replacement

-Noodles

-Oils and Fats

-Other Dairy

-Pasta



GLOBAL MARKET, BY TYPE

-Ready Meals

-Soup

-Spreads

-Sauces, Dressings and Condiments

-Snack Bars



GLOBAL MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

-North America

-Europe

-Asia-Pacific

-RoW



KEY AUDIENCES

-Packaged food manufacturer, dealers, and wholesalers

-Food manufacturers, retailers , vendors and warehouses

-Food material warehousing companies



Browse Similar Report:

Global Diabetic Food Market (Application and Geography) http://www.bigmarketresearch.com/diabetic-food-market



Global Low Calorie Food Market (Types, Applications and Geography) http://www.bigmarketresearch.com/low-calorie-food-market



About Big Market Research

With the arsenal of different search reports, we help you here to look and buy research reports that will be helpful to you and your organization. Our research reports have the capability and authenticity to support your organization for growth and consistency.



With the window of opportunity getting open and shut at a speed of light, it has become very important to survive in the market and only the fittest and competent enough can do so. So, we try and provide with latest changes in the market that can suit your needs and help you take decision accordingly.



Contact Us:

Sona Padman

5320 SW Macadam Avenue,

Suite 100,

Portland, OR 97239,

United States.

Direct: +1 (617) 674-4143

Toll Free: +1 (855) 711-1555

Fax: +1 (855) 550-5975

Blog: http://www.bigmarketresearch.blogspot.com

Web: http://www.bigmarketresearch.com