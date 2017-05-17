Global Payout, Inc. Broadens the Expertise and Experience Offered by Its Board of Directors with the Nomination and Election of Jorge Lezcano, CEO of IntraData, LLC

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/17/2017 --Global Payout, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GOHE) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that following a meeting of the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") Mr. Jorge Lezcano, CEO of IntraData, LLC, has been elected to sit on the board of Global Payout Inc.



As the current Chief Executive Officer of IntraData, LLC, Mr. Lezcano brings with him over two decades of progressive experience in the financial technology sector. This includes invaluable knowledge and hands-on-experience with both the development and integration of major payment networks through the unique financial platforms he has developed with IntraData, LLC.



The Company contends that Mr. Lezcano's in-depth knowledge and experience will be play an integral role in helping them move forward with the execution of their strategic vision of establishing itself as a premier service provider of financial technology solutions both domestically and abroad.



"We are thrilled and truly pleased that Mr. Lezcano has accepted his nomination to our Board of Directors," said Global Payout, Inc. President, William Rochfort. "Mr. Lezcano has served as a strategic partner to the Company over the past few years and in that time, I have seen firsthand the expertise and leadership he possesses in the continuously evolving sector of Fintech. He has become one of the biggest supporters of our Company's strategic vision and I am excited for the wealth of technological prowess he will add to our incredible Board," Mr. Rochfort further remarked.



"I want to thank Mr. Rochfort and the current Board of Directors for this tremendous opportunity to join their Board," said Mr. Lezcano when asked about his nomination. "I have had the opportunity to partner with Mr. Rochfort and the Company on various projects in recent years and have become well-acquainted with their corporate vision and truly believe they are poised to become a recognized leader in the delivery of financial software technologies to the growing number of enterprises across the globe who are in need of Fintech solutions. I look forward to sharing my knowledge and understanding of this sector with them in addition to offering my commitment towards helping the Company achieve its short and long-term objectives," Mr. Lezcano further stated.



About Global Payout, Inc.

Since the Company's inception in 2009, Global Payout, Inc., http://www.globalpayout.com, has been a leading provider of comprehensive and customized prepaid payment solutions for domestic and international organizations distributing money worldwide. In 2014, Global introduced its first online payment platform called the Consolidated Payment Gateway (CPG), which allowed its enterprise clients to transfer money to international bank accounts, mobile accounts, and prepaid card accounts. The development of the CPG became the foundation for the introduction of its new, state of the art FINTECH payment system in 2017, for both online and mobile applications to allow account holders to maximize an expanded suite of financial services and minimize operational costs. Global will continue to offer their FINTECH payment system to many vertical markets for support of foreign currency exchange and digital currency, including ongoing support of the banking industry and international governments.



About Intradata, LLC

Intradata is a premier software house highly specialized in the development of state of the art solutions for the financial industries. Intradata has been providing software platforms for over 14 years. Their products are trusted by numerous Governments, Banks and MSBs in more than 30 countries. Intradata developed Virtual Bank, a modern banking platform focused on ecommerce, mobile payments, card processing payments and international payments. Intradata also developed SMART, a modern money remittance platform white-labeled to several financial institutions in the United States and Europe with the capabilities of sending payments to over 200 countries.



Forward-Looking Statements: Except for historical matters contained herein, statements made in this press release are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may", "will", "to", "plan", "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "intend", "could", "would", "estimate", or "continue", or the negative other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Also, forward-looking statements represent our management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.



