Global Personal Cloud Market (Revenues, Deployment Model, Types of Posting, Geography) - Reports and Intelligence

Portland, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/07/2014 --Cloud means, provision of services such as access, data storage, and manipulation from centralized infrastructure. Personal cloud implies a part of overall cloud space that can be used for personal services.



Get detailed report at: http://www.reportsandintelligence.com/personal-cloud-market



With the help of personal cloud, user can store data on the internet and access it irrespective of place and time through a device connected to internet. The report provides a detailed analysis of the market to assist businesses on leveraging the personal cloud services. Need for customized services and tremendous growth in personal data are driving the market growth. However, limited bandwidth, privacy & security concerns are impeding the market growth.



In term of revenue, the market is segmented into direct and indirect revenue. Major portion of revenue is through indirect revenue, which includes selling & auctioning of advertisement spaces of individual’s profile pages.



On the basis of deployment model, the personal cloud market is segmented into individuals, small businesses and medium businesses. Individual segment is and would continue to lead the market during the analysis period. However, with increasing awareness and advent of BYOD, medium and small enterprises would also utilize personal cloud services.



Similar market research report by Reports and Intelligence

Water Purifier Market in India 2014-2018 http://www.reportsandintelligence.com/water-purifier-in-india-2014-2018-market



North America leads the market and it is expected to continue the lead during the analysis period. Asia-Pacific and Middle East & African regions would also witness significant market growth due to growing awareness.



Key Beneifits

- Competitive advantages of personal cloud services explained in the report convey potential of the market in a comprehensive manner



- Value chain analysis explains key insights on the role of all key intermediaries of the market and hence, collaboration strategies can be devised



- Porter’s five force analysis elaborates the bargaining powers of suppliers & buyers in accordance with competitive scenario of the market, which facilitates companies for efficient business planning



- Estimations are forecast according to the present market and projected future trends for the analysis period of 2014-2020 with base figures of 2013



- There is additional stress laid on trends and opportunities in various geographies so that companies can target specific regions to gain competitive edge



About Us

Reports and Intelligence is an online library for research reports in numerous sectors and their verticals. This is the one stop destination for well researched reports with exact market analysis. We have a well known clientele lists who are master in preparing research reports. We make sure that all our clients adopt a rational and scientific approach in order to sell their reports on our webs tie. Thus, every report that we sell are well studied and based on accurate facts and figures.



Contact

Sona Padman

5320 SW Macadam Avenue

Suite 100

Portland, OR 97239

United States



Direct - 617- 674-4143

Toll Free - 855- 711-1555 (U.S. & Canada)

Fax - 855- 550-5975



Email - sales@reportsandintelligence.com

Blog - http://reportsandintelligence.blogspot.in/

Web - http://www.reportsandintelligence.com/