New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/07/2020 --According to a new market report published by Industry Probe (www.industryprobe.com) titled 'Personal Protective Equipment Market: (Product Type: Head Protection [Helmets, Hats, and Others], Hand Protection [Gloves, Finger Guards, and Arm Coverings], Eye Protection & Face Protection [Safety Glasses, Goggles, and Face Shield], Ear Protection [Disposable Ear Plugs and Reusable Ear Plugs], Foot Protection [Boots, Toe Guards, and Others], Body Protection [Suits, Top Wear, and Bottom Wear], Respiratory Protection [Disposable Respirators, Reusable Respirators, and Breathing Apparatus], Fall Protection [Harness and Fall Arrest Devices], and Others; End-use: Manufacturing, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Construction, Oil & Gas, Transportation & Logistics, Mining, Automotive, Chemicals, and Others; and Distribution Channel: Online and Offline) – Global Industry Dynamics, Trends, and Forecast, 2020–2027,' the global personal protective equipment market is expected to reach US$ 58.9 Bn by 2027 and expand at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2019 to 2027.



Click here to access sample report of Personal Protective Equipment Market



The report states that the global personal protective equipment market was valued at US$ 34,208.6 Mn in 2018 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2019 to 2027. Rise in awareness about safety at workplace is anticipated to fuel the global market for personal protective equipment during the forecast period. From a regional perspective, North America held a prominent share of the global personal protective equipment market in 2018 followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Apart from these, Middle East & Africa is expected to be a key upcoming market for personal protective equipment during the forecast period. Rise in construction activities, rapid urbanization, and stringent government regulations are projected to drive the personal protective equipment market in the region



Apart from these, rise in demand for personal protective equipment from different end-use industries, such as manufacturing, construction, mining, oil & gas exploration, automotive, transportation & logistics, and chemicals, is anticipated to drive the market. Many developed as well as developing regions, such as North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe have implemented stringent regulations mandating the use of personal protective equipment at workplace. Strict regulations have been imposed by various regulatory bodies making it mandatory for end-use industries to provide personal protective equipment to their workers. This has significantly increased the demand for personal protective equipment. Industrial automation is expected to have a negative impact on the global personal protective equipment market. Adoption of latest technologies is another major factor restraining the global personal protective equipment market.



Share your requirements for Customized Personal Protective Equipment Market



The report has segregated the personal protective equipment market in terms of end-use, distribution channel, and region. Based on end-use, manufacturing and construction industries are the major contributors to the global personal protective equipment market. In terms of distribution channel, offline is expected to be the most attractive segment during the forecast period due to the preference of consumers for offline shopping. In terms of region, North America holds a major share of the global personal protective equipment market, followed by Europe. Governments across different regions have laid down strict regulations related to the use of personal protective equipment at workplaces. Rapid industrialization and rise in infrastructural activities are likely to increase the attractiveness of personal protective equipment market during the forecast period.



The personal protective equipment market is dominated by several players that are focused on the development of new products to cater to the rising demand .The report includes the below mentioned pointers of major players operating in the global personal protective equipment market:

- Competition Matrix

- Company Overview

- Product Profiling

- Market Share Analysis (2018)

- Product Innovation

- Product Comparison Analysis

- Business Strategies/Recent Developments

- Technological advancements

- Key mergers & acquisitions

- Expansion strategies

- Company Financials



Some of the major players operating in the personal protective equipment market are featured in this report to give a better competitive analysis of the market and these include 3M Company, Ansell Limited, E I du Pont de Nemours and Co. (DuPont), Kimberly-Clark Corporation, MSA Safety Inc., Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Honeywell International Inc., Lakeland Industries Inc. and Uvex safety.



Contact an analyst to understand more about Personal Protective Equipment Market Report



About Industry Probe

Industry Probe is a global market intelligence and advisory firm with an unwavering purpose to help businesses achieve strategic objectives through a varied range of offerings. Based on a unique amalgamation of our big data technology and human intelligence, our services are dedicated to serve the businesses operating in the consumer goods and industrial machinery sectors. Our offerings comprises syndicated research, strategic consulting & advisory services, competitive intelligence, and full time engagement to bring true & actionable insights into our clients' business environment. Combining research & technology adoption, playing the perfect mix of the best data, and centered on consumer goods & industrial machinery sectors, Industry Probe believes in targeting one industry at a time.



Contact



1441 Broadway, 6th Floor – # 6131

New York, NY 10018

Contact: +1-917-985-8551

Email: sales@industryprobe.com

Website: https://www.industryprobe.com/