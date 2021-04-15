Global Perspective of Blockchain: The Trend of Global Blockchain Industry in 2021

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/15/2021 --The field of global public health suffered an unprecedented test in 2000.By April 2021, the test is still going on. There are Vaccine Immunized strains in Britain, the European Union and the United States, and Brazil has mutated into a "big brother" mutant population. The impact of the new coronavirus on global politics, economy and other fields is long-term and far-reaching.



Another impact of the global spread of the new coronavirus is the global attention to the Internet field. Both 5g and e-commerce fields have a chance to let the world know again in the global environment where they need to keep a relative distance.At the same time, the non mutual trust value exchange that cannot be solved in the field of Internet has become the common pain point of global economy.



To a certain extent, the "control" of Internet giants over users has formed an inexhaustible trend, and more and more Internet enterprises have extended their hands to the financial, economic and even monetary fields.As a result, governments around the world are redistributing cryptocurrency and digital assets.This is a rare development opportunity for the blockchain industry, and it is bound to trigger a new development climax in the field of digital assets.



Global CBDC

CBDC (legal digital currency) is currently being researched and developed by central banks all over the world. Among the known countries, China has been in the forefront of the world. The legal digital currency RMB (DCEP) has been tested in Guangdong, Zhejiang, Jiangsu, Beijing, Shenzhen and other provinces, cities and municipalities.



According to the news on April 10, Shenzhen to push digital RMB pilot, test population expansion of 500000.It mainly focuses on "using digital RMB to enjoy consumption discount", with a total amount of 10 million yuan.In the future, Luohu District of Shenzhen city will actively introduce and cultivate a number of digital RMB R & D and application institutions, strive for the settlement of digital RMB operation center, accelerate the promotion of digital RMB scene application, explore the whole domain pilot of government affairs, medical treatment, education, transportation and consumption, and accelerate the realization of full coverage of digital RMB revenue and expenditure system.It is reported that more than 30000 merchants have completed the transformation of the digital RMB system in Shenzhen.



Other CBDC in Japan, Germany, Canada, the United Kingdom and other countries are also under intensive preparation.



It can be said that 2021 will be the most important year to lay a foundation for the future global economic pattern. The emergence of global legal digital currency will seriously weaken the status of the US dollar as a global currency, and form a global currency exchange system in the form of trading pairs among various economies.In popular terms, the future of global foreign exchange looks like the digital asset trading pairs in today's currency circle.



In the process of global reform from physical currency to legal digital currency, it will inevitably lead to profound changes in the financial level, until the upgrading of global financial technology. To be precise, it will be the most important time for global financial application.



Financial solution of blockchain

With the change of the global political pattern, the economic pattern is naturally changing.The change of economic structure is reflected in the economic exchanges and international trade at the international level, which shows the injustice of international organizations and international recognized institutions. This injustice is the challenge of emerging countries to the distribution of old discourse power, and also the inevitable requirement of emerging countries to the international financial order.



Under this requirement, the voice of global centralized organizations is weakened, so a distributed financial architecture that can adapt to various economies is needed. In the field of blockchain, the concept of difi of distributed finance will naturally become one of the main directions of the global financial pattern change in 2021.



The distributed financial system can not only solve the consensus problem among various economies with blockchain technology, but also ensure that the interests of various economies are not infringed.Therefore, the currency token based on the global distributed financial system will become inevitable.



The continued popularity of digital assets

In this year, there will be a large digital asset system architecture based on CBDC of all countries in the global distributed financial system. Under this large architecture, private digital asset trading will also gain certain development space.



From mid-2020 to April 2021, the price of bitcoin has soared from less than US $10000 to around us $60000, which reflects the private demand for digital asset trading.



In addition, square, PayPal, JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs and other well-known companies also use bitcoin as a trading option, which has enhanced the confidence of retail traders.When large companies invest in digital assets, it enhances the attractiveness of digital assets and eventually increases further global investment.



Therefore, in the trend of blockchain industry in 2021, the popularity of digital asset trading will continue in the short term.



Conclusion

In general, this year is extremely favorable for the blockchain industry. In terms of the large framework, including difi concept, NFT, assets, digital asset trading and other fields, there will be great development space.But from a personal point of view, a thorough understanding of the relevant knowledge of digital assets and prudent investment is the key to determine whether they can survive in the environment and realize their personal interests.



