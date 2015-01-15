Recently published research from TechNavio, "Global Pest Control Services Market 2015-2019", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/15/2015 --The Pest Control Services industry includes firms that are involved in the professional management of pests, termites, rodents, and other species, which are harmful to the environment and can cause health issues. The industry caters to both residential customers and commercial establishments. The major function of pest control service providers is to maintain hygienic surroundings free of pests, which could hurt commercial interests apart from posing a danger to one's health. The industry does not cover crops and forestry production. The need of pest control services grew tremendously over the decade because of increased awareness and outbreak of many communicable diseases such as bird flu, swine flu, and SARS between 2001 and 2014. The policies that followed also mandated a strong monitoring, regulation, and management of pest and other insects, which could affect humans and also impact the economy.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Pest Control Services market to grow at a CAGR of 5.29 percent over the period 2014-2019.
Covered in this Report
This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Pest Control Services market for the period 2014-2019. To calculate the market size, this report covers revenue generated by global pest control service providers. The report also presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the top four vendors in the Global Pest Control Services market.
TechNavio's report, Global Pest Control Services Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers North America, Europe, and the APAC region; it also covers the Global Pest Control Services market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key Regions
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
Key Vendors
- Ecolab
- Rentokil Initial
- Rollins
- Terminix
Other Prominent Vendors
- Action Pest Control
- Amalgamated
- Anticimex
- Arrow Exterminators Services
- Athisa
- Avipur
- Cats USA
- Ikari
- ISS Hi Care
- Massey
- Mitie
- Pest Control India
- Plunkett's Pest Control
- Sanix
- SC Johnson
- Spencer Pest Services
- Steritech
- Techmo Hygiene
- Veolia
- Will-Kill
Market Driver
- Demand for Green Products and Solutions
- For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market Challenge
- Pricing Pressure
- For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market Trend
- Use of Technology
- For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key Questions Answered in this Report
- What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Ecolab, Rentokil Initial, Rollins, Terminix, Action Pest Control, Amalgamated, Anticimex, Arrow Exterminators Services, Athisa, Avipur, Cats USA, Ikari, ISS Hi Care, Massey, Mitie, Pest Control India, Plunkett's Pest Control, Sanix, SC Johnson, Spencer Pest Services, Steritech, Techmo Hygiene, Veolia, Will-Kill
