Global Photonic Crystals Market (Construction Strategies, Geography, Applications) - Reports and Intelligence

Portland, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/03/2014 --The report strategically analyzes the market trends and opportunities to assist numerous market participants in designing business specific plans. The report forecasts that the application of photonic crystals in the modules and components market would grow at a CAGR of 33.1%. Further, it is expected to grow and attain a market value of $20.4 billion in 2017.



Get full details of report at: http://www.reportsandintelligence.com/photonic-crystals-market



The applications of Photonic crystals which have shown immense growth potentials are its major drivers. For example, Solar and PVC with a CAGR of 61.6%, and LED segment with a CAGR of 39%. Photonic crystals are one of the best alternatives for semi-conductor fabrications; however, there is a need for technological strides in the Photonic market to completely replace the electronic segment.



The semi-conductor foundry market has witnessed a growth of 16.2% during 2011-2012 with a value of $24.6 billion.



See similar report,

‘Global Refined Petroleum Product Market’ at



http://www.reportsandintelligence.com/global-refined-petroleum-product-to-2017-size-growth-forecasts-and-leading-companies-in-nearly-60-countries-market



The top firms operating in the market are are Opalux, Epistar, Corning Incorporated, Furukawa Electric, Luxtaltek Corporation, Fianium, Palo Alto Research Center (PARC), L.P. (HP Labs), ICX Photonics and Sandia and Lockheed Martin.



Key Benefits:

It provides information about current market situation, changing market dynamics, expected trends and market intelligence.



Porters Five Forces framework and SWOT analysis are provided to aid in developing future strategies.



Information about key players and their strategic moves is provided.



Micro level analysis based on construction strategies, applications and geography is conducted.



It helps in understanding market segments and its scope.



The report contains competitive strategy analysis for effective planning and execution of business plans.



About Us:

Reports and Intelligence is an online library for research reports in numerous sectors and their verticals. This is the one stop destination for well researched reports with exact market analysis. We have a well known clientele lists who are master in preparing research reports. We make sure that all our clients adopt a rational and scientific approach in order to sell their reports on our webs tie. Thus, every report that we sell are well studied and based on accurate facts and figures.



We act as single point of contact for market, business and investment related inquires and information, help managerial level personnel to make decision based on latest reports and analysis; which will prove to be beneficial for their growth. Hence, all the reports which we sell are competent enough to help your goals reach its destination.



Contact:

Sona Padman

5320 SW Macadam Avenue,

Suite 100,

Portland, OR 97239,

United States

Direct: +1 (617) 674-4143

Toll Free: +1 (855) 711-1555

Fax: +1 (855) 550-5975

Email: sales@reportsandintelligence.com

Blog: http://reportsandintelligence.blogspot.in

Web: http://www.reportsandintelligence.com