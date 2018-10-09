Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/09/2018 --The report "Pitch Market By Type (Alcohols, Esters, D-Limonene, Diols & Glycols) – Global Forecast to 2025", issued by Crystal Market Research, the market has come across substantial development in the recent years and is projected to grow significantly over the forecast period.



Pitch Market By Type and Application - Global Industry Analysis And Forecast To 2025: Industry Outlook

Therefore, the Pitch Market is anticipated to expand and has tremendous scope during the forecast period. The global Pitch Market anticipated to flourish in the future by growing at a significantly higher CAGR. Pitch is a viscoelastic polymer, available naturally or manufactured. Pitch is produced from plants and some other materials like petroleum, tar, etc. Pitch is named as tar, bitumen or asphalt. Pitch produced from petroleum is black is color. Pitch that is manufactured from plants is called resin. Pitch was used for sealing joints or seams in wooden ships. Pitch can also be used in manufacturing of waterproof wooden containers and making torches.



Global Pitch Market: Competitive Analysis

The increasing investment in research and development by the players is triggering competition in the global Pitch market.



The leading players in the market are;

Nynas Oil



Exxon Mobil



PetroChina



CRH China



Sinopec



KoçHolding



CNOOC



Marathon Oil



ROSNEFT



LOTOS



Sibneft



Tipco



lukoil



Shell



BPCL



S-Oil



IOCL



SK



HPCL



The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and market share of the overall industry.



The strategic mergers and acquisitions among the players of the global Pitch market are leading to the expansion of this market.



Global Pitch Market: Market Segmentation

The global Pitch Market is based on segment;

Pitch Market, By Type

Building petroleum asphalt

Road petroleum asphalt

Other



Pitch Market, By Application

Waterproof material

Road & Building

Other



Global Pitch Market: Regional Insights

On a global front, the Pitch Market covers North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America) and Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA).



Global Pitch Market: Research Methodology

We use both primary as well as secondary research for our market surveys, estimates and for developing forecast. Our research process commence by analyzing the problem which enable us to design the scope for our research study. Our research process is uniquely designed with enough flexibility to adjust according to changing nature of products and markets, while retaining core element to ensure reliability and accuracy in research findings. We understand both macro and micro-economic factors to evaluate and forecast different market segments.



