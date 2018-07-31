Global Plastic Surgery Instrument Market - Trends & Forecast, 2018-2025

Beverly Hills,, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/31/2018 --An urge to look young, increase in the disposable income and awareness to do reconstructive surgeries has led to the increase in the number of plastic surgeries performed worldwide. This in turn has propelled the plastic surgery instrument market across the globe. Cosmetic surgeries and reconstructive surgeries are considered as the major applications for the plastic surgery instruments. In 2017 majority of the Plastic Surgery Instrument Market was dominated by North America and European countries, whereas Asia Pacific is expected to witness fastest growth.



Major players in the market identified by Excelsior Research include KLS Martin, Intergra Lifesciences, Tekno-Medical Optik-Chirurgie GmbH, KARL STORZ GmbH & Co.KG, Zimmer Biomet, Braun Melsungen AG, BMT Medizintechnik GmbH, Bolton Surgical Ltd, Blink Medical, Mercian Surgical.



By Product



By Product



-Handheld Devices

-Electrosurgical Instruments



By Procedure



-Cosmetic Surgery

-Reconstructive Surgery



By Region:



-North America

- U.S.

- Canada



-Europe

- France

- Germany

- U.K.

- Spain

- Italy

- Rest of Europe



-Asia Pacific

- China

- Japan

- India

- Rest of Asia Pacific



-Latin America

- Brazil

- Mexico

- Rest of Latin America



-Middle East Africa(MEA)

- South Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- Rest of MEA



