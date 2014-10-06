Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market Demand Will Grow to 53.81 Million Tons by 2020: Grand View Research, Inc.

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/06/2014 --The global market for polyvinyl chloride (PVC) is expected to reach USD 79.11 billion by 2020, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing construction and infrastructure spending in emerging markets of Asia Pacific and Latin America is expected to remain a key driving factor for global PVC demand. In addition, growth of global automotive industry is also expected to have a positive influence on the market. Volatile raw material prices coupled with the stringent regulatory scenario, particularly in North America and Europe to limit or minimize PVC use for medical applications are expected to remain key challenges for market participants. In order to overcome such challenges, the industry has shifted its focus towards developing bio-based alternatives to PVC which is expected to provide future opportunities for market participants.



Construction emerged as the leading application segment and accounted for 55.7% of the total market volume in 2013. Increasing construction spending in BRICS nations on account of organization of global events such as FIFA World Cup and Summer Olympics in these nations is expected to drive the demand for PVC in construction industry. Electrical & electronics is expected to be the fastest growing application segment at an estimated CAGR of 5.4% from 2014 to 2020. Growth of Chinese and Taiwanese electronics industry is expected to spur growth for PVC in electrical & electronics industry.



Further key findings from the study suggest:



- Global PVC demand was 38.50 million tons in 2013 and is expected to reach 53.81 million tons by 2020, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2014 to 2020.



- Asia Pacific emerged as the leading regional market for PVC and accounted for 58.1% of total market volume in 2013. Growth of construction industry, particularly in China, India and Indonesia is expected to drive PVC demand in the region.



- Middle East & Africa is expected to be the fastest growing region for polyvinyl chloride market at an estimated CAGR of 5.9% from 2014 to 2020. Growth of major end-use industries such as construction, automotive and electrical & electronics in Saudi Arabia and South Africa is expected to drive the demand for PVC in this region.



- Some of the major companies in operating in the global PVC market include Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Formosa Plastics Group, Axiall Corporation, Mexichem S.A.B., BASF, Georgia Gulf Corp., Arkema S.A., and Westlake Chemica Corp, Sinopec Group, Solvay S.A., KEM One and Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co. Ltd.



