Global Public Safety Drones Market Set to Grow at 127.1% Through 2016-2021

The Worldwide Public safety drones Market is set to grow 127.1% to reach $679.1 million in 2021 from an estimated $11.3 million in 2016, according to Arcluster, in the first-of-its-kind market report on public safety drones. The highest growth will come from the sale of drone hardware.



Multiple public safety applications such as Law Enforcement, Emergency Management, Firefighting, Search and Rescue, and Emergency Medical Services are poised to lap up the benefits of using drones for security. With increasing number of Government interests in drone adoption across multiple countries, coupled with the drone's inherent ability to address mission critical situations, the market for Public Safety drones is set to expand in the next five to ten years.



Information pertaining to Arcluster's forecast report on public safety drones and the report's Table of Contents (TOC) is available here. The report spans 20 pages, and contains 5 tables and 7 figures and charts.

The latest forecast report on Public safety drones covers the market dynamics, assumptions, forces, segments, sizes and forecasts of Public Safety drones for the period 2016 – 2021. This report is a presentation brief targeted primarily at providing the market trends and forecasts with demand side insights and key vendor profiles. Market data, which forms the backbone of the study, has been gathered through a rigorous period of information from both secondary and primary sources through interviews with industry participants, manufacturers, agencies, regulators, and channel players. The report will help both drone market participants and defense contractors to develop strategies, marketing goals and business decisions based on the actionable market data and intelligence from this report.



The market for Public Safety drones is segmented into three categories – Segments, Applications and Regions.



->By Segments – the market size and forecasts for Public Safety drones are provided by Hardware, Software and Services.

->By Applications – the market size and forecasts are provided for 6 applications – Law Enforcement, Emergency Management, Firefighting, Search and Rescue, Emergency Medical Services and Others.

->By Regions – the market size and forecasts are provided for 5 regions – North America, Europe, Middle-East & Africa, Central/Latin America and Asia-Pacific.



The 2016 forecast report on Public Safety Drones is part of an ongoing series of market reports that focus on micro emerging trends in the drones and UAV markets across multiple regions and countries. You can procure the Public safety drones Market Report directly from our online research store and receive the report instantly.

