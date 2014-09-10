Portland, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/10/2014 --Vaginal atrophy is defined as decrease in estrogen production. Less estrogen leads to thinning, drying, and decreased elasticity of the vaginal tissues. PVA is defined as the decrease in estrogen after the menopause. Up to 40 percent of postmenopausal women have symptoms of atrophic vaginitis. In PVA there are symptoms of redness, burning, itching, dryness, irritation, and dyspareunia. HRT, estrogen creams, and other topical preparations are used in the treatment of PVA.



TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global PVA Drugs market will grow at a CAGR of 7.1 percent over the period 2013-2018.



The Global PVA Drugs market can be divided into two segments: Topical Estrogen and Systemic Estrogen. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of various drugs (creams, tablets, and rings) used in the treatment of PVA.



TechNavio's report, the Global PVA Drugs Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global PVA Drugs market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



