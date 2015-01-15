Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/15/2015 --Reefer shipping refers to the transportation of perishable goods over sea through temperature-controlled reefer containers or specialized reefer ships. These reefer container and ships are equipped with in-built cooling and refrigeration units, which provide optimal temperature for different products. The reefer container comes in different sizes and specifications, thus meeting different demands as per the trade requirements.



TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Reefer Shipping market to grow at a CAGR of 2.98 percent over the period 2014-2019.



Covered in this Report



This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Reefer Shipping market for the period 2015-2019. To calculate the market size, the report considers the volume of reefer trade done through different modes of reefer transportation. It presents an in-depth analysis of the different types of transportation mode used in the Reefer Shipping business.



View Full Report Details and Table of Contents



TechNavio's report, Global Reefer Shipping Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the APAC and EMEA regions; it also covers the Global Reefer Shipping market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key Regions



- APAC

- EMEA

- North America

- South America



Key Vendors



- FSC Frigoship Chartering

- Maersk Line

- NYK Line

- Seatrade Reefer Chartering



Other Prominent Vendors



- Africa Express Line

- APL

- China Shipping Container Lines

- CMA CGM

- Compania Sudamericana de Vapores

- Geest Line

- Green Reefers Group

- Hamburg Sud

- Hanjin Shipping

- Hapag-Lloyd

- K Line Logistics

- Klinge Group

- Kyowa Shipping

- Maestro Reefers

- Mediterranean Shipping

- Mitsui O.S.K. Lines

- Orient Overseas Container Line

- SeaCube Container Leasing

- STAR Reefers

- United Arab Shipping

- Yang Ming Marine Transport

- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services



Market Driver



- Development in Global Seaborne Trade

- For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market Challenge



- Capital-intensive Business and High Cost of Maintenance

- For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market Trend



- Introduction of Vessel Sharing Agreements

- For a full, detailed list, view our report



Key Questions Answered in this Report



- What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Companies Mentioned in this Report: FSC Frigoship Chartering, Maersk Line, NYK Line, Seatrade Reefer Chartering, Africa Express Line, APL, China Shipping Container Lines, CMA CGM, Compania Sudamericana de Vapores, Geest Line, Green Reefers Group, Hamburg Sud, Hanjin Shipping, Hapag-Lloyd, K Line Logistics, Klinge Group, Kyowa Shipping, Maestro Reefers, Mediterranean Shipping, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Orient Overseas Container Line, SeaCube Container Leasing, STAR Reefers, United Arab Shipping, Yang Ming Marine Transport, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services



About Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.



Browse all Transportation research reports at Fast Market Research



You may also be interested in these related reports:



- Global Container Fleet Market 2014-2018

- Global Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) Market 2014-2018

- Iran Shipping Report Q1 2015

- Qatar Shipping Report Q1 2015

- Philippines Shipping Report Q1 2015