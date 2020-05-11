New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/11/2020 --According to a new market report published by Industry Probe titled "Sanitary Napkin Market – Global Industry Dynamics 2018-19, Trends and Forecast, 2020–2027" the global sanitary napkin market is expected to reach US$ 33.9 Bn by 2027 and expand at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2019 to 2027.



The global sanitary napkin market was valued at US$ 20.9 Bn in 2018 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9 % from 2019 to 2027. North America held the dominant share of the global sanitary napkin market in 2017 followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be a key market for sanitary napkins during the forecast period. Increasing consumer spending capacities, poor menstrual hygiene-related diseases, and availability of sanitary napkins is projected to lead to the rapid growth of the sanitary napkin market during the forecast period. Rising popularity of disposable sanitary napkins is a major factor driving the global sanitary napkin market. Other factors, including as increase in disposable income, purchasing power, and population of working women are expected to accelerate the growth of the sanitary napkin market during the forecast period. Socio-cultural changes are also likely to drive the global sanitary napkin market during the forecast period.



Click here to Access Sample Report: Sanitary Napkin Market



Several other non-profit organizations also provide hygiene education and awareness programs to women. NGOs and government organizations are taking initiatives to provide free access to sanitary napkins. For instance, Femme international's Feminine Health Management (FHM) program by Operation Groundswell aims to provide school girls with the education and tools necessary to stay safe and healthy. Disposable sanitary napkins create more waste and have an adverse impact on the environment, as these sanitary napkin require about 500–800 years to decompose. Thousands of tons of sanitary napkin waste are generated every month across the world. This is expected to hamper the overall growth of the market during the forecast period. In terms of type, the disposable sanitary napkin is expected to witness high demand during the forecast period. As compared to reusable sanitary napkins, disposable sanitary napkins are preferred in sports and fitness application. Disposable sanitary napkins provide better leakage protection and are ecofriendly. These factors are expected to increase the demand for disposable sanitary napkins. In terms of coverage type, the dry coverage segment held a major share of the global sanitary napkin market. Dry sanitary napkins provide good coverage, used during heavy flow days, and are comfortable. Based on size, the extra-large segment is expected to hold a major share of the sanitary napkin market and grow at a rapid rate during the forecast period.



On the basis of style, the wings segment is expected to hold a major share of the sanitary napkin market and expand at a high rate during the forecast period. Increasing number of working women has driven more women to use wings style sanitary napkins. In terms of usage, the night segment is expected to hold a major share of the sanitary napkin market and expand at the significant rate during the forecast period. In terms of distribution channel, online is likely to be the most attractive segment during the forecast period. Social media also adds to online sales, as consumers often rely on internet learning and blogs about new trends and products, which decide their buying behavior. Based on region, North America is anticipated to hold a major market share of the global sanitary napkin market, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific.



Share your requirements for Customized Sanitary Napkin Market Study



The global sanitary napkin market is dominated by several players who are focused on the development of new products to cater to the rising and shifting consumer preferences. The report includes the below mentioned pointers of major players operating in the global sanitary napkin market:

- Competition Matrix

- Company Overview

- Market Share Analysis (2018)

- Product Innovation

- Product Comparison

- Business Strategies / Recent Developments

- Technological advancements

- Key mergers & acquisitions

- Expansion strategies

- Company Financials



Some of the major players covered under the scope include Edgewell Personal Care Company., Kao Corporation Unicharm Corporation, Inc. Bodywise (UK) Ltd, TZMO, Hengan International Group Company Limited, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Procter & Gamble, Kimberly – Clark, Essity Aktiebolag, and Ontex International N.V.



Contact an analyst to understand more about Sanitary Napkin Market Report



About Industry Probe

Industry Probe is a global market intelligence and advisory firm with an unwavering purpose to help businesses achieve strategic objectives through a varied range of offerings. Based on a unique amalgamation of our big data technology and human intelligence, our services are dedicated to serve the businesses operating in the consumer goods and industrial machinery sectors. Our offerings comprises syndicated research, strategic consulting & advisory services, competitive intelligence, and full time engagement to bring true & actionable insights into our clients' business environment. Combining research & technology adoption, playing the perfect mix of the best data, and centered on consumer goods & industrial machinery sectors, Industry Probe believes in targeting one industry at a time.



Contact



1441 Broadway, 6th Floor – # 6131

New York, NY 10018

Contact: +1-917-985-8551

Email: sales@industryprobe.com

Website: https://www.industryprobe.com/