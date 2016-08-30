Global Security Robots Market to Reach $2.71 Billion in 2021

Singapore -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/30/2016 --The market for Security Robots Market is set to reach $2.71 billion in 2021, according to Arcluster, in the first-of-its-kind report on the Worldwide Security Robots Market (2016 – 2021). The highest growth is forecast to come from commercial deployment of indoor and outdoor robots.



The report states that robotic forms of security could become conventional in the future and the forecast period marks the beginning of the initial push towards mainstream market adoption. "The disruption of a traditional industry through robotics is not new or unexpected." said Arun Nirmal, Research Director at Arcluster. "Security robots are at a key phase in market adoption. The results from the early adopters are positive and sets the platform for mainstream market adoption."



Arcluster's report on the security robots market spans 103 pages, and includes 32 market data tables and 25 figures and charts. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the market size, forecasts and opportunities of components, segments, environments and sectors for the application of security robots.



The latest security robots market report also includes insights into key market requirements gathered from businesses, enterprises, commercial entities, agencies, and home owners. The report also provides their preferences, priorities and perception of applications and adoption of security robots. The study also covers key demand side ratings such as ratings across regions for owning or leasing security robots, indoor and outdoor environments, and deployment timeframes.



The analysis in this report will help market participants, vendors, suppliers, system integrators, channel players, manufacturers, and resellers to develop strategies, marketing goals and business decisions based on the actionable market intelligence from this report.



The security robots market is segmented into four categories – Segments; Environments; Verticals and Regions. Market Size and Forecasts of Security Robots are provided by



- Segments: Hardware, Software and Services; Services are further segmented into Leasing and Rental; Maintenance.

- Environments: Indoor Environments; Outdoor Environments.

- Verticals: Commercial, Government and Residential Sectors

- Regions – North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central America/Latin America and Middle-East & Africa.



