Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/17/2018 --New report published by Global Info Research which offers insights on the global Semiconductor Automated Test Equipment (ATE) market.



Semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE) consists of a variety of instruments or cards for testing memory, digital, and mixed-signal at the wafer and Packaged stages, and single-chip system (SoC) components that are also in the wafer and Packaged stages.



Click to view the full report TOC, figure and tables:

https://www.globalinforesearch.com/global-semiconductor-automated-test-equipment-ate-market_p53405.html



Global Semiconductor Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market: Forecast by Type / Application / Region



The global Semiconductor Automated Test Equipment (ATE) market is valued at 3481.3 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 4478.8 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.2 % during 2018-2025.



The major players in global Semiconductor Automated Test Equipment (ATE) market include:Teradyne, Advantest, LTX-Credence, Cohu, Astronics, Chroma, SPEA, Averna, Shibasoku, ChangChuan, Macrotest, Huafeng and Others.



On the basis of product, the Semiconductor Automated Test Equipment (ATE) market is primarily split into: Wafer ATE and Packaged Device ATE.



On the basis on the end users/applications covers: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, Communications, Computer, Industrial/Medical and Military/Aviation.



The global Semiconductor Automated Test Equipment (ATE) market is valued at 3481.3 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 4478.8 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.2 % during 2018-2025.



Teradyne, Advantest and LTX-Credence (Xcerra) captured the top three production value share spots in the semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE) market in 2017. Teradyne dominated with 39.86% production value share, followed by Advantest with 35.87% production value share and LTX-Credence (Xcerra) with 6.82% production value share.



The market size of semiconductor automatic test equipment is expected to grow due to the growing SoC system and the surge in demand for consumer electronics products. In a rapidly changing market environment, device performance continues to challenge the limits of ATE system functionality. Especially nowadays, the increase of analog and mixed-signal ICs has made ATE equipment originally used for testing pure digital ICs unable to meet new test requirements. The elimination of test equipment has accelerated and the test cost has increased.



Ask for Discount on Research Report and Request Sample Copy of Report@

https://www.globalinforesearch.com/global-semiconductor-automated-test-equipment-ate-market_p53405.html



About GlobalInfoResearch

GlobalInfoResearch is a report publisher, a customer, interest-based suppliers. Is in the best interests of our clients, they determine our every move. At the same time, we have great respect for the views of customers. With the improvement of the quality of our research, we develop custom interdisciplinary and comprehensive solution. For further development, we will do better and better. GlobalInfoResearch will with excellent professional knowledge and experience to carry out all aspects of our business. At the same time, we will thoroughly look for information, to give a more comprehensive development.



Related Information:

United States Semiconductor Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market 2018 Forecast to 2023

Europe Semiconductor Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market 2018 Forecast to 2023

North America Semiconductor Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market 2018 Forecast to 2023

Asia-Pacific Semiconductor Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market 2018 Forecast to 2023

China Semiconductor Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market 2018 Forecast to 2023

EMEA Semiconductor Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market 2018 Forecast to 2023

Global Semiconductor Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market 2018 Forecast to 2023



Contact US :

JOE

Sales Director (Global Info Research)

E-mail: report@globalinforesearch.com

Tel: +86-13660489451 00852-58197708(HK)

Add: RM 1605C HO KING COMM CTR 2-16 FA YUEN ST MONGKOK KL Hong Kong

Website: http://www.globalinforesearch.com