Global Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Systems Market 2014-2018, Report Published by Reports and Intelligence

Portland, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/08/2014 --The prevention of contamination is vital in the semiconductor production process. The ability of semiconductor wafer manufacturers to keep semiconductor wafers contaminant-free determines the success of the semiconductor production process. Therefore, semiconductor wafer cleaning equipment is used before and after every phase of the semiconductor production process to circumvent contamination. Recently, the miniaturization of semiconductor wafers has caused a shift from batch cleaning to single-wafer cleaning.



This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Systems market for the period 2014-2018. To calculate the market size, the report considers revenue generated from the sales of semiconductor wafer cleaning systems worldwide. The report does not consider the following when calculating market size:

- Aftermarket sales of wafer cleaning systems

- Servicing and maintenance of wafer cleaning systems



TechNavio's report, the Global Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Systems Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the APAC region, North America, Europe, and the ROW; it also covers the Global Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Systems market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.