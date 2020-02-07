New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/07/2020 --According to a new market report published by Industry Probe (www.industryprobe.com) titled 'Sheet Face Masks Market (Fabric: Non-Woven, Hydrogel, Bio-Cellulose, Cotton, Others); Category Type: Premium Sheet Face Masks and Mass Sheet Face Masks; Form: Wet and Dry; Skin Type: Normal, Oily, Dry, and Sensitive; End-User: Men and Women; Distribution Channel: Online (Company Owned Website, E-commerce Website) and Offline (Hypermarket/Supermarkets, Pharmacies, Convenience Stores, and Brand Stores)) – Global Industry Dynamics 2018-19, Trends and Forecast, 2020–2027,' the global sheet face mask market is expected to reach US$ 4.24 Bn by 2027 and expand at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2019 to 2027.



Click here to Access Sample Report: Sheet Face Mask Market



The global sheet face mask market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2019 to 2027 which was valued at US$ 2.01 Bn in 2018. From a geographical perspective, Asia Pacific dominated the global sheet face mask market in 2018 followed by North America and Europe. As per the report, Asia Pacific is anticipated to be a prominent upcoming market for sheet face masks during the forecast period. The driving factors leading the global sheet face mask market's growth include increasing disposable income, rising consumer spending capacities, increasing awareness regarding beauty and skin care trends, and increasing awareness about the use of skin care products.



Growing Population of Working Women to Drive the Market Significantly



The growing popularity of sheet face masks across the globe is a prominent factor impacting positively on the growth of the global sheet face mask market. Other various drivers behind the anticipated growth include rising disposable income, increase in purchasing power, and growing population of working women. Furthermore, socio-cultural changes are also anticipated to drive the overall sheet face mask market globally during the forecast period.



Additionally, the report asserts that the rapid innovation in sheet face masks market is predicted to fuel the market. Prominent market players are concentrating on the adoption of business strategies like product development and expanding their distribution channel. Furthermore, manufacturers are introducing K-Beauty trend and adding novel features such as printed masks, colorful, 3D masks and metallic foil. This is projected to augment the demand for sheet face masks across the world during the forecast period.



Share your requirements for Customized Sheet Face Mask Market Study



The report also mentions the significant contribution of the rising awareness about the benefits of sheet face masks for the skin which is further predicted to augment the demand for these products from both women and men. Additionally, improved lifestyle of people coupled with an increase in disposable income, particularly in developing countries, offers substantial growth potential for players operating in the sheet face mask market. Inclination of the younger generation toward natural and organic products is also another factor expected to increase the demand for sheet face masks across the world during the forecast period.



Bio Cellulose Face Masks Market to Expand at a CAGR of 10.2% between 2019 and 2027



On the basis of fabric, bio cellulose face masks are anticipated to expand a CAGR of 10.2% between 2019 and 2027. This growth is attributed to the growing demand for natural and organic ingredients, as consumers are concerned about the chemicals in cosmetic products. With advanced technologies, the processing of bio cellulose sheet masks is more feasible, making these products available at reasonable prices. Under the category segment, the mass sheet face mask segment is expected to hold major share and expand at a significant rate during the forecast period.



Wet Sheet Face Mask Segment to Dominate the Form Segment



In terms of form segment, the wet sheet face mask segment is predicted to dominate the market and expand at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Under the end-user segment, the women's segment is anticipated to hold major share and expand at the substantial rate during the forecast period. Rising number of working women has driven more women to use sheet face masks. On the basis of distribution channel, the online distribution channel is predicted to be the most attractive segment during the forecast period. Social media also adds to online sales as consumers often rely on internet learning and blogs about new trends and products which decide their buying behavior.



The sheet face mask market is dominated by several players who are focused on the development of new products to cater to the rising and shifting consumer preferences.



The report includes the below mentioned pointers of major players operating in the sheet face mask market:

o Competition Matrix

o Company Overview

o Market Share Analysis (2018)

o Product Innovation

o Business Strategies / Recent Developments

o Technological advancements

o Key mergers and acquisitions

o Expansion strategies

o Company Financials



Some of the Major Players Covered Under the Scope Include

- Sephora Inc.

- STARSKIN

- Lancome Paris

- Kracie Holdings, Ltd

- Tony moly Co., Ltd

- Innisfree Corporation

- The Face Shop

- 3Lab Inc.

- Estee Lauder and DECLÉOR Paris

- Yunos Co. Ltd



Contact an analyst to understand more about Sheet Face Mask Market Report



About Industry Probe

Industry Probe is a global market intelligence and advisory firm with an unwavering purpose to help businesses achieve strategic objectives through a varied range of offerings. Based on a unique amalgamation of our big data technology and human intelligence, our services are dedicated to serve the businesses operating in the consumer goods and industrial machinery sectors. Our offerings comprises syndicated research, strategic consulting & advisory services, competitive intelligence, and full time engagement to bring true & actionable insights into our clients' business environment. Combining research & technology adoption, playing the perfect mix of the best data, and centered on consumer goods & industrial machinery sectors, Industry Probe believes in targeting one industry at a time.



Contact Us



1441 Broadway, 6th Floor – # 6131

New York, NY 10018



Contact Number: +1-917-985-8551

Email: sales@industryprobe.com

Website: https://www.industryprobe.com/