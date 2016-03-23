Global Shop 2016: InVue to Showcase Sales Enablement Solutions Designed to Help Retailers Balance Sales and the Customer Experience with Security and Store Aesthetics

Charlotte, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/23/2016 --InVue, an innovative provider of sales enablement solutions for retailers and commercial retail businesses, unveiled plans for the Global Shop 2016. Taking place March 23rd through the 25th at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Nevada. InVue will be on hand at booth #2665 to showcase how retailers can balance store design and product security with merchandise accessibility for customers and store associates alike. All of InVue's featured products are part of the IR Ecosystem, a storewide single key security system your high theft merchandise. The IR Ecosystem allows retailers to safely open and access high theft merchandise on display and ensures that store associates always have the right key at the right time.



To learn more visit www.invue.com.



WHAT: Global Shop 2016

WHERE: Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas, Nevada, InVue Booth #2665

WHEN: March 23 - 25, 2016 during Expo Hall hours



WHY: Perfecting the customer experience in today's dynamic retail environment has never been more important. Merchandising products effectively, keeping them secure, all while empowering store associates to deliver better service and increase sales opportunities is a difficult balance to achieve. Retailers need sales enablement solutions that can capitalize on the customer-centric nature of retail operations and allow the merchandise and store associates to shine. By doing so retailers can deliver the better customer experience the market requires and fuel an increase in sales and profits.



SOME OF OUR FEATURED PRODUCTS IN THE IR ECOSYSTEM:



- Series 1060: The debut of the Series 1060 is another example of innovation. It is the only security stand that combines security with cross marketing opportunities. The stand provides power not only to the device, but any accessory which allows retailers to dramatically increase their sales by pairing items together.



- Smart Lock: An innovative retail security solution for high-theft merchandise that needs to be contained behind lock and key, SmartLock, marries the demand for security with an improved customer experience to drive sales. Based on the unique IR Ecosystem, a storewide single key security system, InVue's Smart Lock technology uses a digital handshake to allow quick access to high value products without leaving the customer's side and without disrupting the aesthetics of the retail store.



- WS1: Wearables are one of the fastest growing technology segments. InVue's wearables line allows you to protect any wearable as soon as it arrives in the store. The WS1 allows customers to fully interact with the wearable without assistance from store associates. The WS1 allows is easy to install and re-merchandise.



- Series 3000: Provides the ultimate in customer experience with security that is wireless no cords or cables allowing customers to truly experience technology, including VR Goggles, tablets and more. The Series 3000 is configurable up to a 20-foot radius and also has a pre-alarm when close the experience zone limit.



- CT300: The latest version of InVue's solution for tablets used as business applications, the CT300 transforms these devices into powerful customer service and sales tools for retailers. From self-service kiosks to mobile point-of-sale (POS) systems, the new update enables tablets to move with the customer through the purchasing process and remain secured at the retail location.



