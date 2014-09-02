Global Silicon Carbide (SIC) Market (Product, Technology, Power Semiconductors, End-User, Geography)

Portland, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/02/2014 --Silicon carbide (SiC) is a chemical compound of silicon and carbon and it is also known as carborundum. SiC belongs to the semiconductor market that is expected to attain revenue of $394 billion by 2017. It is projected that SiC has the potential to displace other silicon based transistors and semiconductors; therefore, it is expected to have high revenue share. The key factors driving the SiC market growth is that it can decrease the size of semiconductors and reduce the power system loss by 50%.



The cost of SiC material ranges from $800 to $2,000 per ton, which is very costly as compared to other materials used for manufacturing semiconductor. Therefore, the high cost of these semiconductors is a major restraint for the growth of the market. Material defects and packaging issues are some of the other challenges for the market growth. Researches that are being conducted to overcome these challenges have been slow-moving. However, key players are seeking collaborations to increase investments in the SiC based electronic goods.



Some of the key companies profiled in this report are AGSCO Corporation, Entegris Inc., Carborundum Universal Ltd., ESK-SIC GmbH, Grindwell Norton Ltd., Saint-Gobain Ceramics Materials GmbH, The Dow Chemical Company, Xiamen Powerway Advanced Material Company Ltd., Timcal Ltd., and Snam Abrasives Pvt. Ltd.



