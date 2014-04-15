Global Smart Homes and Buildings Market to Reach $35.3 Billion by 2020

Portland, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/15/2014 --Allied Market Research today announced the most critically analyzed report titled "Global Smart Homes, Buildings (Energy Efficient, Automated) Market (Applications, Technologies, Products and End-User), Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, Research, Future Demand, Scope and Forecast, 2013 - 2020". The study concludes that the global smart home and buildings market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 29.5% between 2012 and 2020. The market revenue of $4.8 billion in 2012 is expected to grow up to $35.3 billion by 2020. The main drivers for the growth of the market are government regulations, rising energy costs and raising awareness with respect to environmental concerns.



Get Full Access of the Report at http://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/smart-home-automated-building-market



Energy efficiency has become the need of the hour as the global energy cost is increasing owing to the ever growing demand and environmental concerns of greenhouse gas (GHG) emission. The construction business is embracing the energy efficiency trend and using building automation system to meet the growing demand for energy efficiency in smart homes and buildings. The global smart, automated and energy efficient homes and buildings market report published by Allied Market Research discusses the in-depth analysis of this market which includes the drivers, restraints and opportunities for its growth.



The revenue of safety and security application is expected to reach $6,132.4 million by 2020 with an expected CAGR of 34.6% from 2013 to 2020. "This market is expected to evidence significant growth due to growing security concerns and enhanced safety features that smart automation systems can currently offer. With an increase in the working population, safety concernswith respect to aged parents and children is the biggest challenge. Smart home address these issues with highly-sophisticated remote monitoring technologies." states Shreyas Naidu.



View similar market studies by AMR

LED Phosphor Market http://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/LED-phosphor-market

Data Center Cooling Market http://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/data-center-cooling-market



However, there are some factors such as high upfront cost and lack of standards and interoperability which are expected to act as restraints for the market growth. North America is expected to generate revenue of $12.4 billion by 2020 growing at a CAGR of 25.9% from 2013 to 2020. However the Asia-Pacific is a high-opportunity market that is expected to grow at a CAGR of 37.7% from 2013 to 2020.



The report has profiled some of the key players of the market such as Cisco Systems, Control4 Corporation, Emerson Electric Co. Leviton, Honeywell International, LG Electronics, Schneider Electric, Siemens Buildings Technologies, Smarthome Inc., and United Technologies Corporation (UTC).The report also discusses the key strategies used by these companies to have a sustainable growth in the market.



About Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions". AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.



We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. All the data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of concerned domain. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussions with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.



Contact:

Sona Padman

5320 SW Macadam Avenue,

Suite 100, Portland, OR 97239

United States

Int’l: +1(617) 674-4143

Toll Free: (855)711-1555 (U.S. & Canada)

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

Email: sales@alliedmarketresearch.com