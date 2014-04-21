Global Smart Homes, Buildings (Energy Efficient, Automated) Market Forecast - Big Market Research

Portland, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/21/2014 --A new report titled " Global Smart Homes, Buildings (Energy Efficient, Automated) Market (Applications, Technologies, Products and End-User) - Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, Research, Future Demand, Scope and Forecast, 2013 - 2020,” Big Market Research



The study concludes that the global smart home and buildings market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 29.5% between 2012 and 2020. The market revenue of $4.8 billion in 2012 is expected to grow up to $35.3 billion by 2020. The main drivers for the growth of the market are government regulations, rising energy costs and raising awareness with respect to environmental concerns.



Get full access of the report at http://www.bigmarketresearch.com/smart-home-automated-building



The global smart homes and buildings market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 29.5% between 2013 and 2020. This is attributed to rising energy costs and government initiatives. Some of the key government initiatives include regulations such as Commercial Buildings Initiatives(CBI) by the U.S. government which aims at making all commercial buildings completely energy independent till 2025. This implies that commercial buildings should have facilities to generate onsite power. Energy efficiency has become the need of the hour as it is expected that energy demand would increase by 40% between 2010 and 2040. The key restraint for the growth is the high upfront investment that is required for well-integrated smart technologies. Perceived value versus the cost issue is still a concern that is impacting the adoption rates. Increasing smart homes and buildings with well-integrated and applied technologies will precisely lead to envisioned concept of “Smart Cities”



Table Of Content:



Introduction

Executive Summary

Global Smart Homes, Buildings (Energy Efficient, Automated) Market Overview

Global Smart Homes, Buildings (Energy Efficient, Automated) Market by Application

Global Smart Homes, Buildings (Energy Efficient, Automated) Market by Technology

Global Smart Homes, Buildings (Energy Efficient, Automated) Market by End-USER

Global Smart Homes, Buildings (Energy Efficient, Automated) Market by Product

Global Smart Homes, Buildings (Energy Efficient, Automated) Market by GEOGRAPHY

Company Profiles



