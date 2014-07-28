Global Stem Cell Umbilical Cord Blood (UCB) Market

Portland, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/28/2014 --Umbilical cord blood stem cells are potential stem cells that can convert into any type of -determined cells. Global stem cell market is dominating the healthcare industry with its reliable and cost effective method of treatment with fewer side effects. Current market for cord blood therapeutics accounts for $6.5 billion, which is expected to grow at 33.4% CAGR from 2013-2020. Other segments of this market include - Adult stem cell and embryonic stem cells. Government authorities are supporting the research and clinical trials of cord blood stem cell, which is currently increasing the interest of healthcare companies to invest in research and commercialization of cord blood stem cell therapies. Athersys, California Stem Cell Inc., and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. are engaged in the development of novel stem cell therapies from cord blood. Ethical issues regarding cord blood sample application is creating biasness among donor, which is majorly influencing the market.



Competition is currently intense with companies trying to create brand awareness. This is therefore, compelling the market players to formulate market based strategies. Cord blood stem cell is the only type of stem cell that is stored in controlled condition due to its lower volume higher cell count feature. Storage service market is expected grow at 33.4% CAGR from 2013-2020.



