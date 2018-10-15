Global Structural Steel Production Value Was 60 Billion USD in 2017 and It Will Be 114 Billion USD in 2024

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/15/2018 --New report published by Global Info Research which offers insights on the global Structural Steel market.



Structural steel is a category of steel used as a construction material for making structural steel shapes. A structural steel shape is a profile, formed with a specific cross section and following certain standards for chemical composition and mechanical properties. Structural steel shapes, sizes, composition, strengths, storage practices, etc., are regulated by standards in most industrialized countries.



Global Structural Steel Market: Forecast by Type / Application / Region



The global production volume of structural steel is expected to rise to 113944 K MT in 2024, with a CAGR of 3.49% in the coming five years. The global market of structural steel has been faced with overcapacity for quite a few years, which is especially severe in China. The average capacity utilization rate in China can hardly reach 70% for the past years. Since 2016, the market structure has changed while market become more concentrated. At the same time, the global production value was 60 Billion USD in 2017 and it will be 114 Billion USD in 2024.



Top Structural Steel Manufacturers Covered in: Gerdau S.A, ArcelorMittal, Tata Steel, Nippon Steel Sumitomo Metal, POSCO, ThyssenKrupp, JSW Steel, Essar Steel, TISCO, Southern Steel Company (SSC), Pomina, Krakatau Steel, Sahaviriya Steel Industries, G Steel PCL, SAMC, Capitol Steel, Hyundai Steel, Nucor Steel, Baosteel, Ansteel, Wuhan Iron and Steel, Shagang Group, Shandong Iron & Steel Group, Ma Steel, Bohai Steel, Shougang Group, Valin Steel, Anyang Iron & Steel Group and Baogang Group etc.



Market Breakdown by Type: I-Beam, Angle (L-Shape) , Hollow Structural Section (HSS) Shape, Z-Shape and T-Shaped.



Market Breakdown by Application: Structural Steel Consumption (K MT), Construction Industry, Transportation Industry, Machinery Industry and Others.



Geographically, the production of global concentrates in USA, Europe China, Japan, Korea, and India, which totally account for about 94.92% of the global production in 2017. China accounted for 50.19% of the production market share during 2017 and is predicted to retain its leadership until the end of 2024. Southeast Asia is the most promising market of structural steel in Asia, among which, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia takes the leading share.



