Global Subscription Ecommerce Market (2019–2025) to Attain Market Value of US$ 487.21 Billion by 2025, Growing at an Exponential CAGR of 68.0%

Noida, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/29/2019 --A subscription box is an assortment of niche goods that are shipped to subscribers on a recurring basis. Users get convenience and an increasingly huge ambit of product choices. For a one-time entry of their credit card information, users are regularly greeted with their favourite goods and services in the comfort of their homes. With subscription boxes being available at reasonable prices and convenience has started to gain traction. Global Subscription Ecommerce Market is poised to reach the market valuation of US$ 487.21 billion by 2025 expanding at an exponential CAGR of 68.0% in the course of forecasted period (2019-2025) from US$ 13.23 billion in 2018. Although technology has evolved over the years, people have taken more time to accept it and adopt it in their daily lives. Lack of awareness among the shoppers to some extent also acts as hindrance to market growth. Online shopping displaying a dramatic growth attributed to round the clock facilities, reduced dependency on store visits, saved commuting costs among others. It has been estimated that more than 85% of the world online population have ordered the products via online shopping portals.



With the growing and regular need for various products and services, subscription e-commerce business models have provided a sensible alternative to huge online shopper bases so that they can buy the much-needed products on recurring basis rather than every single time. Subscriptions are mainly offered weekly, monthly, annually as per consumer preference. It has been observed that regular customers are paid more attention leading to customer retention in contrast to customer acquisition. Companies offering subscription-based services aim to convert one-time customer to long term customers by giving them continuous access to service that they always need. To add on, growing investments undertaken by numerous start-ups, increasing young and working population, proliferation of smartphones and internet services, accelerating disposable income and urbanization has impelled the market growth prospects. For instance, venture capitalists have raised around US$ 3 million in last 5 years. However, lack of awareness among the developing nations, high churn rates and unclear disclosure of billing practices, issues with return and refund policies constitute some of hindering parameters that restrain the growth prospects of subscription e-commerce market at a global scale.



Based on various applications of the subscription e-commerce market, beauty and personal care are expected to showcase the swiftest expansion attributed to changing consumer behavior along with growing beauty needs of working women population. Upcoming of Glamego and Fabbag start-ups in beauty and cosmetics domain and Nykka experimenting with different subscription models has considerably intensified the competitiveness across the respective domain. The application is projected to register exorbitant CAGR of 68.0% over 2019-2025 period. In addition to this, under different end users of subscription e-commerce market, women subscribers captured the lead share in 2018. Reduction in regular trips resulting in time efficiency paired with cost efficiency has considerably propelled the demand for subscription-based services among the womenfolk across the world. The segment is anticipated to fetch revenue sales of US$ 246.61 billion by 2025. Furthermore, online payments held the major market share attributed to growing scope of payment wallets, digitization and cashless economy among different payment modes of subscription e-commerce market; online payment and offline payment mode. Online payment mode segment is projected to register skyrocketing CAGR of 68.1% over the forecast period.



Additionally, for better investigation and penetration of the global subscription e-commerce market, the report bifurcates the respective market into different regions such as North America (US), Europe (United Kingdom, France, Nordics), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan) and rest of world. In 2018, North America held the lead share in subscription e-commerce market. The region has become of the lucrative and the largest region in terms of adoption of subscription e-commerce services. Modern lifestyles in the developed region have attracted its citizens to opt for number of subscription boxes of different kinds from popular categories ranging from food, beauty, fashion, grooming and pet products. In addition to this, with the key companies based in North America and increasing internet and smartphone penetration, North America subscription e-commerce market has flourished tremendously over the years. Moreover, Europe and Asia Pacific, are also poised to display drastic growth in subscription e-commerce market throughout the forecast time accredited to surging demand for subscription-based services, increasing disposable income coupled with spur in urbanization rate. Surging demand is expected to witness the beauty and personal care, healthcare to entertainment and food and beverage.



Key companies profiled in Global Subscription Ecommerce Market constitute Dollar Shave Club, Inc., Blue Apron Holdings Inc., Hello Fresh, Edgewell Personal Care (Harry's), Personalized Beauty Discovery, Inc (Ipsy), PetSmart Inc, Netflix, Flintobox, Nature Delivered Ltd, The Walt Disney Company Ltd. Continuous focus on various product launches, mergers and acquisitions, and business expansions have significantly enhanced the penetration of subscription e-commerce across the globe among the young as well as working population. The endeavors of the prominent players have tremendously strengthened their market position thereby offering massive opportunities for geographic expansion in subscription e-commerce landscape.



Global Subscription E-commerce Market



Market Segmentation



Market Insight, by Application -



Beauty and Personal Care



Food and Beverage



Clothing and Fashion



Entertainment



Health and Fitness



Market Insights, by End Users -



Women



Men



Kids



Market Insights, by Payment Mode -



Online



Offline



Market Insight, by Region -



North America Subscription Ecommerce Market



US Subscription Ecommerce Market



Rest of NA Subscription Ecommerce Market



Europe Subscription Ecommerce Market



UK Subscription Ecommerce Market



France Subscription Ecommerce Market



Nordics Subscription Ecommerce Market



Asia Pacific Subscription Ecommerce Market



China Subscription Ecommerce Market



India Subscription Ecommerce Market



Japan Subscription Ecommerce Market



Rest of Asia Pacific Subscription Ecommerce Market



Rest of World Subscription Ecommerce Market



Top Company Profiles -



Dollar Shave Club, Inc.



Blue Apron Holdings Inc.



Hello Fresh



Edgewell Personal Care (Harry's)



Personalized Beauty Discovery, Inc (Ipsy)



PetSmart Inc



Netflix



Flintobox



Nature Delivered ltd



The Walt Disney Company Ltd.



