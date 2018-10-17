Global Succinic Acid Consumption Had Increased from 28495 Ton in 2013 to 50276 Ton in 2017

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/17/2018 --New report published by Global Info Research which offers insights on the global Succinic Acid market.



Succinic acid, also called Butanedioic Acid, a dicarboxylic acid of molecular formula C4H6O4 that is widely distributed in almost all plant and animal tissues and that plays a significant role in intermediary metabolism. It is a colorless crystalline solid, soluble in water, with a melting point of 185–187° C (365–369° F).



Global Succinic Acid Market: Forecast by Type / Application / Region



Market Segment by Manufacturers covers: Bioamber, Myriant, Kawasaki Kasei Chemicals, lylixing, Anhui Sunsing Chemicals, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, Succinity, Nippon Shokubai, Gadiv and Reverdia.



Market Segment by Type, covers: Bio-based and Petro-based.



Market Segment by Applications be divided into: Polyurethane, Resins, Coatings & Pigments, Pharmaceuticals, Plasticizers, Food & Beverage, PBS/PBST, Solvents & Lubricants, De-Icer Solutions and Personal Care.



Large-scale bio-based succinic acid was first produced in Cassano Spinola, Italy, operated by Reverdia, the joint venture between DSM and Roquette Freres. The facility, which uses a yeast-based fermentation process, has a 10,000 tonnes/year capacity producing a plant-based succinic acid marketed under the brand Biosuccinium. From then on, most suppliers have started bio-based succinic acid production. Currently, global major bio-based succinic acid suppliers include BioAmber, GC Innovation America, Reverdia and Succinity GmbH.



Though bio-based succinic acid becomes a popular environmental product, there are still few petro-based succinic acid suppliers, such as Mitsubishi Chemical, Kawasaki Kasei Chemicals, Nippon Shokubai, Feiyang Chemical, Sunsing Chemicals and Jinbaoyu Technology.



Currently, petro-based succinic acid production is less than that of bio-based succinic acid. According to our research, production of petro-based succinic acid and bio-based succinic acid were separately 22068 MT and 28208 MT in 2017. We predict that bio-based succinic acid have great market potential.



Regionally, global major succinic acid consumption regions are Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific. In 2017, Asia-Pacific is the largest consumption region with consumption of 23186 MT.



