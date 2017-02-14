Global Technology Leader Al Sporer Joins Mobotour Board of Directors

Kansas City, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/14/2017 --mobotour, the leading cloud-based mobile workforce accountability solution, today announced Al Sporer has joined the company's Advisory Board. Sporer is founder and managing partner of AlaKrity, a recognized advisory firm that uses a proven approach of business physics to help emergent software and SaaS companies move effectively into the next phase of organizational success.



mobotour's next generation mobile app and web portal offering brings accountability and verification capability to companies where and when they need it most. Whether a security company, property management firm, or other facility, mobotour delivers solutions to optimize mobile workforce investments with minimal training and invaluable real-time data reporting.



"I can't express how lucky we are at mobotour to have someone with the credentials of Al Sporer join our team," said Dustin Laun, CEO of mobotour. "We're experiencing a period of unprecedented business growth, and we all have an idea of the perfect partner to help us not only continue that momentum but also take us to the next level of success. I'm confident that Al is that partner."



Sporer has spent an entire career in technology, including executive roles at CA Technologies in services, corporate development and business unit leadership. Prior to joining CA Technologies, he spent seven years at EMC, where he held senior positions in services, sales and M&A. As a commissioned officer in the United States Air Force, he gained a focus and discipline that continued to serve him throughout his career.



"He's a proven leader in solving problems and delivering rapid and sustained growth while aggressively managing bottom-line performance," said Laun. "His fervent focus on the customer experience and building high performance teams underpins a proven strategy for creating and maintaining strong customer relationships."



Sporer believes strongly in a concerted approach to solving business agility issues. His experience in both team management and in executing hands-on growth tactics gives him a keen sense of those companies with "the right stuff" to thrive in today's competitive tech landscape.



"When evaluating SaaS platforms that can truly help small- and medium-sized businesses evolve their workforce accountability and analytics into the digital-first world, mobotour is clearly a game changer," said Sporer. "I'm so pleased to be part of the company's rapid growth and look forward to helping them accelerate their market reach and success even faster."



mobotour is trusted by a wide range of businesses and organizations across a variety of industries, including Allied Universal, Ansley Park, Georgia Tech University, Jackson Health System, Queens Medical Center, Associate Protective among many others. These organizations use mobotour's simple yet powerful solutions to effectively address their specific accountability and mobile reporting business needs.



About mobotour

mobotour, the leading cloud-based mobile workforce accountability solution, uses an innovative combination of mobile app technology, photo/video capture, QR codes and web portal functionality to support incident and activity reporting needs for a variety of organizations, including security companies, facility and maintenance crews, property management, campus security and more. mobotour. An active ASIS member.