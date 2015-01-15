New Healthcare research report from TechNavio is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/15/2015 --Telehealth is a medium of communication between patients and doctors. Telehealth enables doctors to stay in touch with their patients, monitor their health, and provide consultation if need arises. It includes the use of telecommunication technology in providing medical services to patients especially in remote areas. It is very helpful for the patients who earlier had to travel miles to visit doctors for even minor health issues. Today, doctors can monitor the patients with the help of telehealth devices that keep them updated with all their health information and are capable of communicating necessary advices to the patients.
TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Telehealth market to grow at a CAGR of 18.88 percent over the period 2014-2019.
Covered in this Report
This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Telehealth market during the period 2015-2019. To calculate the market size, the report considers revenue generated through providing medical services using IT and electronic communication. The applications used for such services includes video conferencing, e-mail, smartphones, wireless tools, and other form of telecommunication technology. The Global Telehealth market is also categorized into end-user and application segments. The report consists of a detailed study of the market according to the geographical segments and key leading countries.
TechNavio's report, Global Telehealth Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Global Telehealth market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key Regions
- Americas
- APAC
- EMEA
Key Vendors
- GE Healthcare
- McKesson
- Philips Healthcare Informatics
- Siemens Healthcare
Other Prominent Vendors
- Aerotel Medical Systems
- Agfa-Gevaert
- AMD Telemedicine
- Bosch Healthcare
- Cardio Net
- Honeywell HomMed
- Polycom
Key Market Driver
- Reduction in Healthcare Cost
Key Market Challenge
- Lack of Common Standards
Key Market Trend
- Introduction of New Products and Services by Key Players
Key Questions Answered in this Report
- What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Companies Mentioned in this Report: GE Healthcare, McKesson, Philips Healthcare Informatics, Siemens Healthcare, Aerotel Medical Systems, Agfa-Gevaert, AMD Telemedicine, Bosch Healthcare, Cardio Net, Honeywell HomMed, Polycom
