Global Thermal Paper Market Analysis, Share, Trends and Forecast by 2022- Market Research Report 2016

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/22/2016 --Global thermal paper market is expected to reach USD 4.77 billion by 2022, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. Thermal paper is used in POS terminals that are employed in retail, hospital and entertainment industries, as they are compatible with various types of machines as well exhibit clear and durable print for a longer span of time as compared to ordinary conventional printed paper.



Browse the report: http://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/thermal-paper-market-analysis-by-technology-direct-thermal-thermal-transfer-by-application-point-of-sale-pos-lottery--gaming-tags--label-and-segment-forecasts-to-2022



Lottery & gaming application is expected to witness significant gains in terms of volume, at a CAGR exceeding 4.5% from 2015 to 2022. Expansion of gaming industry in Macau and Singapore owing to increasing number of casinos will have a strong impact on market growth. In addition, development of these countries as holiday destinations is expected to augment the growth of the gaming industry, thus, bolstering market growth.



Further key findings from the study suggest:



Thermal transfer technology market was USD 1.02 billion in 2014 and is expected to witness growth over the forecast period on account of its ability to provide multi-color images in paper. Moreover, thermal transfer printed materials possess good heat resistance, long term durability and high sensitivity towards abrasion and external contamination. Growing demand for asset tagging, certification labels for laboratory specimens and cold storage materials is expected to drive growth.



Request a sample of the report: http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/60483



Germany thermal paper market is expected to exceed 70.0 kilo tons by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2015 to 2022. Presence of large number of automotive and chemical manufacturers such as Volkswagen, BMW, Daimler, BASF, Henkel and Bayer in Germany is expected to promote the use of tags & labels. In July 2013, the European Commission framed "Guideline on the packaging information of medicinal products for human use authorized by the union". This regulation is anticipated to force healthcare companies to increase their expenditure for the use of good quality tags & labels in drugs and vaccines.



Buy the report @ http://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase/60483



Europe accounted for over 25% of global market volume share in 2014. Growing gaming industry in Italy on account of organized efforts by Italian Game Industry Association and Associazione Editori Sviluppatori Videogiochi Italiani (AESVI) for promoting new investments is expected to have a favorable impact on market.



Key market players include Appvion, Oji Paper, Koehler, Ricoh Company, Jujo Thermal, Mitsubishi Paper Mills (MPM), Hansol and Nakagawa. In May 2014, the U.S. based Appvion launched its first BPA-free vitamin based thermal paper under the brand, Alpha Free, which has application in Point-of-Sale (POS) terminals.



Major points From table Of Contents:



Chapter One: Methodology and Scope

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Thermal Paper Industry Outlook

Chapter Four: Thermal Paper Technology Outlook

Chapter Five: Thermal Paper Application Outlook

Chapter Six: Thermal Paper Regional Outlook

Chapter Seven: Competitive Landscape



About Orbis Research

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.



Contact Information:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: 214-884-6817; +9164101019

Email: sales@orbisresearch.com