Global Transfection Technologies market to grow at a CAGR of 8.71 percent over the period 2014-2019
Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/15/2015 --Transfection technology is used for the introduction of nucleic acids into desired cells. The process enables the expression of desired proteins in efficient cells. A stable transfection enables the integration of this foreign nucleic acid into the cellular DNA resulting in the expression of the desired proteins in cell lines. The process, which can be accomplished by various physical, chemical, or viral methods, can be used for potential applications such as gene therapy, protein production, and drug discovery.
TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Transfection Technologies market to grow at a CAGR of 8.71 percent over the period 2014-2019.
Covered in this Report
This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects and future prospects of the Global Transfection Technologies market for the period 2015-2019. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of different methods used in transfection inclusive of various instruments, reagents, and accessories which are used independently or as kits used for transfection.
The report also presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the top vendors in the Global Transfection Technologies market. In addition, the report discusses the major drivers that influence the growth of the market. The report outlines the geographical segmentation of this market with individual countries split under each region of the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions. Further, the report mention segmentation of market based on application and its forecast during 2014-2019. In addition, it discusses the major drivers that influence the growth of the market. It also outlines the challenges faced by vendors and the market at large, as well as the key trends emerging in the market.
Key Regions
- Americas
- APAC
- EMEA
Key Vendors
- Bio-Rad Laboratories
- Maxcyte
- Polyplus Transfection
- Promega
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
Other Prominent Vendors
- Affymetrix
- Agilent Technologies
- Altogen Biosystems
- Boca Scientific
- Chemicell
- Clontech
- CytoPulse
- Deliverics
- GE Lifesciences
- IBA GmbH
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals
- Lonza
- Merck KGaA
- Miltenyi Biotec
- Mirus Bio
- nanoTherics
- Origene
- Oz Biosciences
- Promokine
- Qiagen
- SignaGen
- Synvolux therapeutics
- Thermo Scientific Bio
Market Driver
- Demand for Products Enabling Stable Transfection
Market Challenge
- Cost of Transfection Reagents
Market Trend
- Innovations in Transfection Technology
Key Questions Answered in this Report
- What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Bio-Rad Laboratories, Maxcyte, Polyplus Transfection, Promega, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Affymetrix, Agilent Technologies, Altogen Biosystems, Boca Scientific, Chemicell, Clontech, CytoPulse, Deliverics, GE Lifesciences, IBA GmbH, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Lonza, Merck KGaA, Miltenyi Biotec, Mirus Bio, nanoTherics, Origene, Oz Biosciences, Promokine, Qiagen, SignaGen, Synvolux therapeutics, Thermo Scientific Bio
