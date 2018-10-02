Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/02/2018 --The report "Ultrasonic Scalpel Market By Type (Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE), Silicone Liner and Polyurethane Liner) – Global Forecast to 2025", issued by Crystal Market Research, the market has come across substantial development in the recent years and is projected to grow significantly over the forecast period.



Ultrasonic Scalpel Market By Application, By Type, By End User - Global Industry Analysis & Forecast to 2025: Industry Outlook

The Ultrasonic Scalpel Market has encountered significant development over the recent years and is anticipated to grow tremendously over the forecast period. Ultrasonic scalpels are medical tools that are otherwise called harmonic scalpels. These scalpels can be used as a substitution to steel scalpels or electro-surgical diathermy and uses ultrasonic vibrations to cut thicker tissues amid surgeries. The main characteristic for an ultrasonic scalpel is that while electrocautery can be used for stop a bleeding tissue whenever, the ultrasonic scalpel just coagulates as it cuts. The variables that drive the development of the worldwide ultrasonic scalpel market are expanding interest for surgeries, for example, thyroidectomy, lung biopsy, and tonsillectomy; ascend in the pervasiveness of chronic sickness that requires surgical interventions, and technological progressions in therapeutic instruments.



Global Ultrasonic Scalpel Market: Competitive Analysis

The increasing investment in research and development by the players is triggering competition in the global Ultrasonic Scalpel market.

The leading players in the market are;

Lake Region Medical Inc



MedWOW Ltd



Ethicon Inc



Tonglu Rex Medical Instrument Co Ltd



Jinan Bakr Ultrasonic Technology Co Ltd



Wuhan BBT medical technology development CO Ltd



Stryker Corporation



EndoAfrique



Lotus Ultrasonic Scalpel



Axon Medical Solutions Private Limited



The strategic mergers and acquisitions among the players of the global Ultrasonic Scalpel market are leading to the expansion of this market.



Global Ultrasonic Scalpel Market: Segmentation Overview

The Ultrasonic Scalpel Market is segmented;

Ultrasonic Scalpel Market By Application

Arm Disabled People

Leg Disabled People



Ultrasonic Scalpel Market By Type

Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE)

Silicone Liner

Polyurethane Liner



Ultrasonic Scalpel Market By End User

Gynaecologic Cancer

Thyroidectomy

Lung Biopsy

Laparoscopic Cyst Decortication

Tonsillectomy



Global Ultrasonic Scalpel Market: Regional Insights

On a global front, the Ultrasonic Scalpel Market covers North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, South Africa, Rest of South America) and Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA). North America is anticipated to grow tremendously over the forecast, trailed by Europe owing to rising commonness of chronic diseases.



Major ToC of Global Ultrasonic Scalpel Market:

Chapter 1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Key Highlights



Chapter 3. Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Market Definition

3.1.2. Market Segmentation

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities



Chapter 4. Market Analysis by Regions

4.1. North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

4.1.1. United States Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.1.2. Canada Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.1.3. Mexico Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

Chapter 5. Ultrasonic Scalpel Market, By Application

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Global Ultrasonic Scalpel Revenue and Market Share by Application (2014-2018)

5.2.1. Global Ultrasonic Scalpel Revenue and Revenue Share by Application (2014-2018)

5.3. Arm Disabled People

5.3.1. Global Arm Disabled People Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.4. Leg Disabled People

5.4.1. Global Leg Disabled People Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)



Chapter 6. Ultrasonic Scalpel Market, By Type



Chapter 7. Ultrasonic Scalpel Market, By End User



Chapter 8. Ultrasonic Scalpel Market, By Region



Chapter 9. Company Profiles



Chapter 10. Global Ultrasonic Scalpel Market Competition, by Manufacturer



Chapter 11. Ultrasonic Scalpel Market Forecast (2018-2025)



Reasons to Buy the Report:

