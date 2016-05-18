Global Vending Machine Market (2016 – 2022) to Attain Market Value of USD 4,522.7 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 14.8%, KBV Research

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/18/2016 --The global vending machine market is expected to attain a market value of USD 4,522.7 million by 2022, at a CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period (2016-2022). Beverage, Snacks, Candy, Cigarette, banking and finance and specialized vending machines are the different types of vending machines available in the market. In 2014, beverage vending machines dominated the global vending machine market. Specialized vending machine on the other hand is expected to register fastest CAGR of 18.3% during the forecast period (2016-2022). According to Intel, demand for technologically advanced or intelligent vending machine has grown significantly in the past few years.



Transition of ordinary devices into fully automatic devices has transformed the way customer look towards the service offered by the service providers. Hence, automated devices have gained momentum in the past few years. Increasing disposable income and ease of accessing the machines have led to the growth of vending machine installations across the globe. Vending machines are now using cameras and bar code readers in order to authenticate the barcodes. In addition, biometric authentication mechanism, which is being embedded in vending machines, has increased the security levels, leading the customers to make cashless payments in a more secure manner. Cashless transaction via smartphones with features such as near-field communication is expected to increase the overall sales of high-end products. This would require new technologies for safe and secure transaction, which would present growth opportunity for the global vending machine market in years to come.



Based on solution type, the market is segmented into deployment and managed services. In 2014, deployment segment dominated the global vending machine solution segment market. The managed services would witness the significant CAGR of 20.8% during the forecast period (2016-2022).



Further, for better analysis and understanding the market penetration of vending machine market, the market is bifurcated into different geographies and countries including North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico and Others), Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Russia, Spain, Italy and Others), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia and Others) and LAMEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, Nigeria and Others). In 2014, North America dominated the global vending machine market, with approximately 44% share in terms of revenue. Factors such as technological advancements and emergence of new business models are contributing to the rapid growth of vending machine market in the region.



Some of the major companies profiled in the global vending machine market are Azkoyen Group, Compass Group, Plc., Aramark Corporation, Bianchi Vending Group S.p.A., Honeywell International, Inc., Fujitsu Limited, Hitachi, Ltd. and IBM Corporation.



Global Vending Machine Market Segmentation



By Type

oBeverage Vending Machine

oCandy Vending Machine

oSnacks Vending Machine

oGumball Vending Machine

oCigarette Vending Machine

oSpecialized Vending Machine



By Solution Type



oDeployment

oManaged Services



BY Geography



oNorth America Vending Machine Market

oU.S. Vending Machine Market

oCanada Vending Machine Market

oMexico Vending Machine Market

oRest of North America Vending Machine Market

oEurope Vending Machine Market

oGermany Vending Machine Market

oSpain Vending Machine Market

oFrance Vending Machine Market

oU.K. Vending Machine Market

oRussia Vending Machine Market

oItaly Vending Machine Market

oRest of Europe Vending Machine Market

oAsia-Pacific Vending Machine Market

oChina Vending Machine Market

oJapan Vending Machine Market

oIndia Vending Machine Market

oSouth Korea Vending Machine Market

oSingapore Vending Machine Market

oMalaysia Vending Machine Market

oRest of Asia-Pacific Vending Machine Market

oLAMEA Vending Machine Market

oBrazil Vending Machine Market

oArgentina Vending Machine Market

oUAE Vending Machine Market

oSaudi Arabia Vending Machine Market

oSouth Africa Vending Machine Market

oNigeria Vending Machine Market

oRest of LAMEA Vending Machine Market



Companies Profiled



oAzkoyen Group

oCompass Group, Plc.

oAramark Corporation

oBianchi Vending Group S.p.A.

oHoneywell International, Inc.

oFujitsu Limited

oHitachi, Ltd.

oIBM Corporation



