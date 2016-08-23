Global Waste Could End Up Tripling by 2100

Manassas, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/23/2016 --If changes aren't made soon in how materials are used and reused, there is a good chance that the amount of garbage will end up tripling by the time 2100 rolls around. With landfills being as full as they are now, how are they supposed to hold three times the amount of waste over the next few years? All of the extra waste being produced carries fiscal and physical consequences.



Because of this, something needs to be done now to help reduce and reuse waste. Back in 2010, more than 3.5 million tons of garbage were being produced each day. Experts believe that number is going to rise to six million tons by the time 2025 hits. Taking the waste from the cities today, a full line of filled trash trucks could span 3,107 miles each day. The cost for dealing with all of that trash is rising from $205 billion annually back in 2010 to an expected $375 billion by the time 2025 hits. While some countries will be hit harder than others in terms of total cost, that doesn't make anyone immune to the struggles.



This is why it is so important to do something about all of the waste now, before it has the chance to spiral out of control. The best thing that individuals can do is seeing what items can be recycled from the home. Instead of just throwing everything away, see if it can be reused and made into something new and exciting. It's surprising how many different materials there are out there that can be recycled and reused.



By contacting the local recycling center and finding out what items can be turned into something worthwhile, everyone can do their part to help reduce waste and keep costs down.



Find out more by contacting a local trash center at Galaxy Transfer today, and visit their website found at www.galaxytransfer.com.