Global Xenon Market Valued Is Estimated to Be Worth 211.55 Million USD by the End of 2018

Xenon is a chemical element with symbol Xe and atomic number 54. It is a colorless, dense, odorless noble gas found in the Earth's atmosphere in trace amounts. Although generally unreactive, xenon can undergo a few chemical reactions such as the formation of xenon hexafluoroplatinate, the first noble gas compound to be synthesized.



Global Xenon Market: Forecast by Type / Application / Region



Generally, xenon is a "noble" or "inert" gas present in the atmosphere to a small extent. The data in the report is based on the volume of the xenon (gas, standard conditions) produced for commercial purpose.



The major players in global Xenon market include: Air Liquide, Iceblick, Praxair, Linde Group, Chromium, Air Product, Messer Group, Cryogenmash, Air Water, Coregas, Wisco Gases, Shougang Oxygen, BOC-MA Steel Gases, Hangyang and Shanghai Qiyuan etc.



On the basis of product, the Xenon market is primarily split into: High Purity Xenon and Common Purity Xenon



On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers: Semiconductor Industry, PDP Backlighting, Lightings , Medical Applications and Others.



The global sales of Xenon will increase to 17.55 K Cu.m in 2018 from 14.35 K Cu.m in 2013, at a CAGR of 4.1%. In 2017, the global Xenon market is led by West Europe, capturing about 34.44% of global Xenon sales. North America is the second-largest country market with about 22% global Share. East Europe is followed by 15% while China took about 11% respectively in 2017.



The global Xenon market that was valued at 139.48 million USD in 2013 and is estimated to be worth 211.55 million USD by the end of 2018. The market went up in the past years leading by the market demand.



Xenon market changed in the past few years in China, the average price of Xenon decreased in 2014 to 2015, and it goes up in the end of 2016 and will maintain this trend. It is said that some of the price from leading vendors rises by about 3-8% in China. Chinese market is not so stable because it is a key importer in the world.



