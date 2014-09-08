Portland, Oregon -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/08/2014 --TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Zero-calorie Sweetener market to grow at a CAGR of 4.69 percent over the period 2013-2018. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the growing health-consciousness across the world. The Global Zero-calorie Sweetener market has also been witnessing the rise in consumer income levels in emerging countries. However, the negative criticisms about artificial sweeteners could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



To Get More Details: http://www.bigmarketresearch.com/global-zero-calorie-sweetener-2014-2018-market



TechNavio's report, the Global Zero-calorie Sweetener Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the APAC region, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the MEA region; it also covers the Global Zero-calorie Sweetener market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this space are:



-Cargill Inc.

-Cumberland Packaging Corp.

-Merisant Co.

-Tate & Lyle plc.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are:



-Archer Daniels Midland Co.

-Celanese Corp.

-Evolva Holding SA

-Hermes Sweetener Ltd.

-Ingredion Inc.

-JK Sucralose Inc.

-McNeil Nutritionals LLC

-PureCircle Ltd.

-Roquette Group

-The NutraSweet Co.

-Zydus Wellness Ltd.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Browse Similar Report:



Global Diabetic Food Market (Application and Geography) http://www.bigmarketresearch.com/diabetic-food-market



Global Low Calorie Food Market (Types, Applications and Geography) http://www.bigmarketresearch.com/low-calorie-food-market



About Research Reports

With the arsenal of different search reports, we help you here to look and buy research reports that will be helpful to you and your organization. Our research reports have the capability and authenticity to support your organization for growth and consistency.

With the window of opportunity getting open and shut at a speed of light, it has become very important to survive in the market and only the fittest and competent enough can do so. So, we try and provide with latest changes in the market that can suit your needs and help you take decision accordingly.



Contact Us:

Sona Padman

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive,

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Direct : 617-674-4143

Toll Free : 855-711-1555

Fax : 855-550-5975

Email: sales@bigmarketresearch.com

Web: http://www.bigmarketresearch.com