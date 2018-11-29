Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/29/2018 --The report "Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market By Architecture (Scale-out and Scale-up) – Global Forecast to 2025", issued by Crystal Market Research, the market has come across substantial development in the recent years and is projected to grow significantly over the forecast period.



Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market By Architecture, Deployment Model, Design and End User - Global Industry Analysis And Forecast To 2025: Regional Insights

The North American region is leading the market owing to increasing digitalization in various end user sectors, initial utilization of the technologies more developed in storage, increasing e-commerce at a faster rate in this region, etc.



By Region: North America: (U.S., Canada & Mexico), Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy & Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific: (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia & Rest of Asia-Pacific), South America: (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, South Africa & Rest of South America) and Middle East and Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa & Rest of MEA)



Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market: Competitive Analysis

The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and market share of the overall industry.

Thecus Technology Corporation

Western Digital Corporation

DELL EMC

ZyXEL Communications Inc.

Netgear Inc.

Buffalo America Inc.

Hitachi Data Systems Corporation

Synology Inc.

Asustor Inc.

QNAP Systems Inc.



The increasing investment in research and development by the players is triggering competition in the global Network Attached Storage (NAS) market. Strategic mergers and acquisitions among the players of the global Network Attached Storage (NAS) market are leading to the expansion of this market.



Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market: Industry Outlook

The network attached storage (NAS) is the devoted record storage which empowers different customers and the heterogeneous customer gadgets to recover information from the centralized disk storage. Clients utilizing the local area network (LAN) get to the common storage by the means of the standard connection of Ethernet. The NAS gadgets commonly don't have the display or keyboard and are designed and managed with the browser based utility. Each NAS dwells in the LAN as the autonomous system node, characterized by its very own rare address of Internet Protocol (IP). Therefore, the Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market is anticipated to expand and has tremendous scope during the forecast period. The global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market anticipated to flourish in the future by growing at a significantly higher CAGR.



Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market: Segmentation Overview

Based on Architecture the market is segmented into Scale-out and Scale-up. The Scale-up section is leading the market with more than half of the market share owing to more deployment of the legacy storage systems in the enterprises, and other factors.



Based on Deployment Model the market is segmented into Hybrid, Cloud and On-premise. The On-premise section is leading the market owing to increasing utilization of the legacy storage systems for backup functions in data storage, etc.



Based on Design the market is segmented into Above 20-bay, 12-bay to 20-bay, 8-bay to 12-bay and 1-bay to 8-bay. The 12-bay to 20-bay section is leading the market owing to increasing utilization of the medium configuration NAS in the SMEs, etc.



Based on End User the market is segmented into Business & Consulting, Education & Research, BFSI, Consumer Goods & Retail, Media & Entertainment, Telecommunication & ITeS, Healthcare, Government and Other End Users. The BFSI section is leading the market owing to rising utilization of the storage innovations by the financial organizations for storage of large amounts of data.



Major Table of Contents:

Chapter 1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Key Highlights



Chapter 3. Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Market Definition

3.1.2. Market Segmentation

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. SWOT Analysis



Chapter 4. Market Analysis by Regions

4.1. North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

4.1.1. United States Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.1.2. Canada Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.1.3. Mexico Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.2. Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

4.2.1. Germany Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.2.2. France Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.2.3. UK Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.2.4. Russia Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.2.5. Italy Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.2.6. Rest of Europe Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

...

Chapter 5. Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market, By Architecture

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Revenue and Market Share by Architecture (2014-2018)

5.2.1. Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Revenue and Revenue Share by Architecture (2014-2018)

5.3. Scale-out

5.3.1. Global Scale-out Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.4. Scale-up

5.4.1. Global Scale-up Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)



