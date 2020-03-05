GlobalTech Communications Partners with BizIQ

Elkview, WV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/05/2020 --GlobalTech Communications, an Elkview-based company that specializes in telecom and electrical services for commercial and industrial clients, is pleased to announce its new partnership with BizIQ, a digital marketing agency in Phoenix, AZ that works with North American small businesses.



By partnering with BizIQ, GlobalTech Communications is taking advantage of the digital marketing agency's expertise to establish its web presence and connect with new clients in need of fiber optic internet, wireless networks and other telecommunications operations in West Virginia. BizIQ works with clients looking to expand their online representation by offering their digital marketing expertise.



BizIQ specializes in creating marketing plans, including new websites, content production and search engine optimization, to boost its clients' search engine rankings, brand visibility and customer engagement. All content for BizIQ's clients is written by professional copywriters, and is designed to provide the latest information on relevant topics to its clients' industries.



"We're excited for this new stage in our company's growth," said Brian Mace, owner of GlobalTech Communications. "Partnering with BizIQ to improve our marketing and reach out to new customers frees us up to focus on customer service and satisfaction, which are our company's hallmarks."



Founded in 1992, GlobalTech Communications is a division of Advanced Electric Inc. and offers a suite of telecommunications services backed by reliable service and a commitment to the Wes Virginia community. From fiber optic internet to CCTV cameras, the company offers a wide variety of products and services at competitive prices. GlobalTech Communications is based in Elkview, WV and serves most of the eastern United States. To learn more about GlobalTech Communications, please visit http://globaltechwv.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its digital marketing services for small businesses, including search engine optimization and content creation, please visit http://biziq.com/.