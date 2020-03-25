Glocomms Is Boosting Recruitment for Essential Cyber Security Careers in Germany as 47% of Germany's Manufacturing Businesses Are Affected by Cyber Attacks

Berlin, Germany -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/25/2020 --Network protection and cyber security have become fundamental to every organisation today. From innovative start-ups to well established global brands, any business can be a target for virtual crime. One recent survey found that cyber attacks have affected 47% of Germany's manufacturing businesses and the total cost to the German economy of cyber crime is estimated to be around €55 billion per year.



This has led to an exponential expansion in the market for cyber security specialists and a wealth of new opportunities opening up in businesses across the German economy that are keen to hire to increase protection against constantly emerging threats. "Glocomms helps to solve the number one challenge – talent," commented Luis Rolim, Group Marketing Director at Glocomms. "We work to provide quality cyber security careers in Germany and have had significant success in helping companies to recruit the best talent."



Glocomms works with organisations and individuals across the country, from Cologne and Munich to Hamburg, Frankfurt and Berlin, making key connections to help businesses insulate against cybercrime. This is a constantly changing landscape and one in which exceptional talent is always going to be in demand. As a result, the opportunities to define a new cyber security career are growing and Glocomms supports talented individuals who are keen to optimise this.



Glocomms is a specialist recruiter to the tech sector, working with a broad spectrum of businesses and candidates keen to maximise the potential of solving the key challenge of talent. The firm has a history that dates back to 2013 and has invested heavily in its own team, including with respect to best-in-class training for consultants and the latest recruitment technology to provide optimum, efficient support. Its reach extends across Germany to major cities including Berlin and Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich and Cologne and the firm is also part of an international network that includes four global tech hubs. This combination of local market knowledge and global connections enables Glocomms to provide a uniquely dual perspective in a sector that is being constantly driven by globalisation.



As well as extensive in-depth local knowledge and that crucial global perspective, Glocomms has nurtured strong links with companies, hiring managers and professionals across the tech sector and is at the centre of a network of exceptional candidates. The firm has worked to reimagine the hiring process to provide key support as The Fourth Industrial Revolution continues to change the way that organisations operate. As a result, it has become a prominent figure in tech sector recruitment in Germany and is also the preferred hiring partner to a number of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group.



About Glocomms Germany

Glocomms Germany is a specialist leading recruiter for the tech sector and has been connecting exceptional people with innovative organisations since 2013. The firm handles the entire process of recruitment, from source through to hire - with speed, precision and accuracy.