Glocomms Is Driving the Fourth Industrial Revolution with Technology Jobs in London

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/24/2020 --Technology is changing the working world today, from the workflows we use to the challenges that every business faces to protect data and keep vital information safe. We are already well into the Fourth Industrial Revolution and this is breaking down the barriers between the digital, physical and biological worlds. Glocomms works with organisations looking to optimise the opportunities that this kind of change presents. A firm with an innovative approach, Glocomms is committed to making connections between talented individuals and forward thinking businesses that enable both to thrive in an increasingly challenging economic environment.



Tech jobs in London provide opportunities for many people to make career-defining moves. However, there are roles in a broad spectrum of technology employment across the UK, including major cities such as Birmingham and Manchester. This includes every aspect of commercial services, from sales engineering to product management, as well as cloud and infrastructure roles that are designed to support enterprises keen to manage digital transformation.



Tech jobs in cyber security and data and analytics are plentiful, as well as enterprise solutions positions that require people with the skills to design and implement this cutting-edge technology. "Glocomms helps to solve the number one challenge – talent," commented Luis Rolim, Chief Marketing Director at Glocomms. "We work to provide quality technology jobs in London and have had significant success in helping companies to recruit the best talent."



With opportunities in London, Birmingham and Manchester, as well as other British cities and towns, Glocomms is working to connect talented people to the organisations where there is the potential to really shine. The tech sector is an increasingly diverse place to be and there are a range of different employers, from boutique firms through to household names in IT. The UK in particular is a fantastic location for those looking to excel in this field – capital investment here tends to top any other European country and the UK is a key hub for global tech worldwide.



Through a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions, Glocomms provides specialist IT recruitment services to a network of top companies, hiring managers and professionals in the tech industry. The firm understands that smart hiring decisions are at the core of effective business today, especially in an industry like technology where disruption is a given. Best-in-class consultant training and investing in the latest technology enables Glocomms to be as innovative as its clients and as committed as the individuals who are looking to forge careers in this exciting industry. The end result is a reimagined recruitment process that produces positive outcomes all round.



To find out more information about tech jobs in London, visit https://www.glocomms.co.uk/



For any media enquiries please contact Emma Brand at Iconic Digital – +44 (0) 20 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact Glo Comms on +44 (0) 20 3758 8800 or email us at info@glocomms.com



Notes to Editors

For more information about Glocomms' services, please go to https://www.glocomms.co.uk



About Glocomms

Glocomms is a specialist recruiter for the tech sector, in the UK and beyond. The firm was first established in 2013 and provides a range of carefully designed recruitment solutions to organisations across the industry.