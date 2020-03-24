Glocomms Is Helping to Boost Resilience and Innovation Where It Is Needed Most, Offering the Most Pioneering Tech Jobs in London

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/24/2020 --Established in 2013, Glocomms provides specialist hiring support to businesses and individuals in the tech sector in London, as well as other locations nationwide, including Birmingham and Manchester. The firm is now a leading recruiter for tech jobs in London and works with a range of organisations looking to optimise the opportunities that are presented by robust hiring. As The Fourth Industrial Revolution continues to disrupt the way that businesses operate, and change the relationships between the physical, digital and biological worlds, the right people can create resilience and innovation where it is needed most.



When it comes to the tech sector the UK has become an increasingly key performer. This is a thriving location for this critical industry - total venture capital investment in UK tech were more than £6 billion last year and the UK is now fourth in the world for scaleup investment after the US, China and India. Glocomms partners with a range of different businesses across the country, from boutique start-ups to high profile names in tech with international reach.



Via a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions the firm is able to make key connections between forward-thinking enterprises and the talent that can take these businesses to the next level. "Glocomms helps to solve the number one challenge – talent," commented Luis Rolim, Group Marketing Director at Glocomms. "We work to provide quality tech jobs in London and have had significant success in helping companies to recruit the best talent."



A wealth of opportunities exist today when it comes to tech jobs in London, as well as in other UK locations such as Birmingham and Manchester. These include positions that require skills and experience in data and analytics, cyber security, development and engineering and cloud and infrastructure. From software developers to IT consultants and those with an in-depth understanding of data science, the sector needs talent to continue to thrive and grow.



Glocomms is a preferred recruitment partner for a number of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group and has nurtured a strong network of talented candidates. The firm has a well established base in London as well as other international tech hot spots, such as San Francisco and Berlin. Investment in best-in-class training for consultants ensures that Glocomms people always have the skills to provide the right kind of support. Plus, the firm constantly provides the most up to date recruitment technology so that its own team is as innovative and forward thinking as its clients. The future is bright for tech jobs in London and Glocomms is well established as a specialist leading recruiter with the networks and insight to make key connections happen.



