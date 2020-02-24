Glocomms Is Offering Cyber Security Careers in Germany and Supporting Businesses Across the Industry in Making Visionary Choices

Berlin, Germany -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/24/2020 --Cyber Security remains one of the driving issues of our time for companies, both large and small. It is estimated that cyber crime costs the German economy €55bn per year. Constant technological evolution plus the increasing rewards for successful security breaches mean that this needs to be a priority for every organisation today. As a result there are opportunities in cyber security careers all over Germany in major hubs including Berlin and Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich and Cologne. Glocomms is a specialist recruiter to the tech sector, offering sophisticated solutions to one of the major challenges of this era: talent.



Vulnerabilities are a constant reality of the business world – and these are continually evolving as technology develops and becomes more advanced. Glocomms has established extensive networks across the country, providing easy access to some of the most exciting talent in this constantly changing field. Careers in cyber security in Germany offer huge potential for personal and professional development and opportunities exist everywhere, from Hamburg and Berlin to Munich, Cologne and Frankfurt. "Glocomms helps to solve the number one challenge – talent," commented Luis Rolim, Chief Marketing Director at Glocomms. "We work to provide quality cyber security careers in Germany and have had significant success in helping companies to recruit the best talent."



As an IT recruitment specialist, Glocomms understands how crucial it is for businesses in Germany, and beyond, to have access to exceptional cyber security talent. Security experts are in high demand thanks to the exponential increase in digital threats that now exist for every type of organisation, from small boutique firms through to large multinationals. Technology development and regulatory change bring further waves of attacks – for example, after the introduction of GDPR to Europe, 59,000+ data breaches were reported in the first six months alone. There has never been a better time for enterprises to recruit the brightest and most forward thinking minds to create cyber security strategy and infrastructure, and for visionary individuals to connect with opportunities that could define future careers.



Founded in 2013, Glocomms has become a specialist in IT recruitment issues, delivering permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions to businesses that are looking to partner with the best people. The firm's goal is to reimagine the hiring process to enable a more versatile and effective approach that accommodates the needs of this innovative and fast moving industry.



