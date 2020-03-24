Glocomms Work with Speed, Precision and Accuracy, Helping Business Recruit for IT and Technology Jobs in Deutschland

Berlin, Germany -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/24/2020 --Germany has been fundamental to the evolution of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Home to the second largest European market for security technology and the location of the largest software market in Europe, German IT and technology jobs have experienced a significant wave of growth in recent years – which is forecast to continue. Glocomms works with organisations and individuals across the country, from Berlin and Munich to Cologne, Hamburg and Frankfurt, making key connections that support ongoing growth.



People are the resource that any organisation needs to succeed today. Glocomms understands the pressure that this places on enterprises that need to find the best talent to fuel innovation and help to ensure a business is robust even in tough times. The firm is a specialist leading recruiter to the tech sector and is at the centre of a strong network of talented candidates who are looking to define new career paths via the most exciting opportunities in the industry. Working with Glocomms gives both candidates and corporations the peace of mind of knowing that the recruitment process is in expert hands.



Established in 2013, Glocomms is part of a business with a unique local and global combined perspective. The firm operates in locations across Germany, including Berlin and Frankfurt, Munich, Cologne and Hamburg. Internationally, it also covers more than 60 countries and works in four key global tech hubs. This unusual dual approach enables the firm to design a range of permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions that are specifically tailored for tech sector need. The breadth of coverage is wide, including commercial services roles, from sales engineering to product management, cyber security, data and analytics positions and enterprise solutions.



Glocomms helps businesses to solve the number one challenge that the industry faces today – talent – and in doing so enables exceptional individuals to forge exciting paths in the sector. "Glocomms helps to solve the number one challenge – talent," commented Luis Rolim, Group Marketing Director at Glocomms. "We work to provide quality IT and technology jobs in Germany and have had significant success in helping companies to recruit the best talent."



This is an exciting time to work in the tech sector and, in particular in Germany, which is forecast to be the focal point for a lot of Europe's development in this industry. Glocomms invests in ongoing consultant training and the most up to date recruitment technology to support a team that is dedicated to providing support that enables tech sector individuals and organisations to thrive. The firm is a leading specialist in this area and an important resource for candidates and businesses looking to optimise the opportunities that exist as the tech sector in Germany continues to grow.



