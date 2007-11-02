Gloria Nilson Gmac Real Estate Announces One Day Sale

Red Bank, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/02/2007 -- Gloria Nilson GMAC Real Estate is holding a One Day Sale Sunday, Nov. 11 – a perfect opportunity to obtain an exceptional value given the recent prediction from the National Association of Realtors that demand for housing will start increasing in 2008.



Gloria Nilson GMAC Real Estate offices in New Jersey will feature homes with a minimum 5 percent reduction during the Open House events from 1 to 4 p.m. Offers for these fabulous finds will be received at their reduced price until 6 p.m. Nov. 11.



The One Day Sale offers an exciting day of touring open houses seeking that great deal. The curious will appreciate the varied selection of homes spectacularly reduced for the one special day. Gloria Nilson GMAC Real Estate sales associates will be on hand to answer questions.



“If you have another person in your life whose opinion you respect or need to purchase your dream home, bring them along,” says President and CEO Pat Bell. “You won’t want to miss the opportunity that our One Day Sale offers.



“Today’s market inspires us to do more for our clients than others would consider. It’s a challenge we face with creativity, flexibility and success,” says Bell.



This effort to provide a chance to see a variety of homes in one day, get answers and get a good deal is an example of Premier Service.



The sales associates of Gloria Nilson GMAC Real Estate provide Premier Service®, an innovative system that puts customer service guarantees in writing and invites consumers to evaluate their experiences afterward. Premier Service® promises consumers consistent and measurable levels of service rated by an independent survey.



Contact the the Brick office at 732-920-6060, the Freehold office at 732-780-6500, the Hamilton office at 609-890-0007, the Holmdel office at 732-946-3200, the Middletown office at 732-747-5600, Monroe office at 609-395-6600. the Montgomery office at 908-874-5191, the Ocean office at 732-493-4900, the Pennington office at 609-737-9100, the Point Pleasant office at 732-899-3700, Princeton office at 609-921-2600, the Princeton Junction office at 609-750-2020, the Rumson office at 732-530-2800, the South Brunswick office at 732-398-2600 the Shrewsbury office at 732-842-6009, Spring Lake office at 732-449-3200, and the Wall office at 732-449-5555.



Gloria Nilson GMAC Real Estate has 17 offices and 700 sales associates throughout New Jersey. GMAC Home Services, LLC is the parent company of Gloria Nilson GMAC Real Estate, and has more than 1,300 real estate brokerage offices and 22,000 agents nationwide. In addition to real estate brokerage, GMAC Home Services LLC provides comprehensive relocation, mortgage and real estate brokerage franchise services.



For information about properties available, visit Gloria Nilson GMAC Real Estate at http://www.glorianilson.com.

